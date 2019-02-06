In the latest legal volley aimed at the Archdiocese of New Orleans over alleged clerical abuse dating back decades, an Illinois man filed a lawsuit Wednesday accusing two priests of sexually molesting him on various occasions while he served as an altar boy at St. Raphael the Archangel Church roughly four decades ago.

The priests, Michael Fraser and Paul Calamari, were among the 57 clergy members identified by Archbishop Gregory Aymond as likely child molesters on Nov. 2. The list named, for the first time in the history of the local Catholic Church, priests and brothers who over decades had been stripped of their ministries after facing credible allegations of sexually abusing minors.

In the 23-page suit, the plaintiff recalls becoming an altar boy at St. Raphael the Archangel Church and School when he was a first-grader in 1978. The lawsuit said Fraser and Calamari both worked at St. Raphael and each subsequently abused the plaintiff on several occasions over the ensuing years. This is the first time he is detailing what happened to him..., meaning his claims are not the ones that caused the priests to be removed from their ministries.

Two attorneys on the plaintiff's legal team, John Denenea and Richard Trahant, have filed a number of similar cases since the archdiocese released its list in an attempt to win back the trust of parishioners outraged by the ongoing clergy abuse crisis.

Denenea and Trahant's other cases include new claims against a deacon who is an accused serial child abuser as well as against personnel who worked at the troubled youth homes in Marrero known as Madonna Manor and Hope Haven.

The archdiocese declined comment on the allegations.

The plaintiff contends that Fraser fondled, groped and “indecently handled” him during one of several sleepovers held at the church rectory. When he was a little older, about 11, he said, he attended a pizza dinner and sleepover with other boys at Sts. Peter and Paul Parish in Pearl River.

As the plaintiff recalls, he ended up rubbing Lubriderm on Fraser’s feet while the priest fondled himself.

According to the lawsuit, as the plaintiff left the room, Fraser called out, “Boy, you know what you just did to me? You gave my feet the best hand job ever.”

The plaintiff “immediately felt sick to his stomach,” according to the suit, which was also prepared by attorneys Soren Gisleson and Jed Cain of the Herman, Herman & Katz law firm.

Meanwhile, Calamari would invite the plaintiff and other young boys to the cleric's family's summer home on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The priest would hold play-wrestling matches and in the process fondle the children’s genitals, including the plaintiff’s, according to the lawsuit.

In unrelated lawsuits filed and settled years later, Fraser was accused of abusing other boys while at Sts. Peter and Paul beginning in the mid-1980s, and the church removed him from ministry in 2004. A lawsuit that was filed and settled after Fraser’s removal alleged that he abused yet another boy at St. Raphael, which was merged with two other parishes to become Transfiguration of Our Lord after Hurricane Katrina.

For his part, Calamari had been accused of sexually abusing a minor before his 1980 ordination into the priesthood. He went to a psychiatric treatment facility for priests in Pennsylvania in 1997 and was later assigned to work in Delaware, but officials there sidelined him from ministry in 2003 after receiving credible abuse allegations against him.

However, the plaintiff from Wednesday's case explained that he didn’t come forward with his claims against Fraser and Calamari until their names appeared on the Nov. 2 list released by New Orleans Archbishop Gregory Aymond.

The lawsuit argues that Aymond’s list marked the first time the church made clear its belief that Fraser and Calamari were molesters.

Both are alive and technically still priests despite their removal from ministry, according to the lawsuit. Neither could be reached, though Fraser has previously denied molesting children. Fraser now lives in Texas and Calamari in Pennsylvania.

They have never been criminally prosecuted on any accusations.

In a statement, Denenea complained that priests who are removed from public ministry but not excommunicated can still collect pensions and other retirement benefits. Local church officials have previously said they are legally obligated to pay priests their share of the archdiocesan pension plan if they contributed to it.

The case against them was allotted to Judge Sidney Cates IV.

The unnamed plaintiff seeks compensation for the physical, emotional and spiritual harm he endured. He said he developed post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and other problems after being preyed on, which he contends the church could have prevented if the church had adequately vetted candidates for the priesthood.

While plaintiffs can be barred by a statute of limitations from recovering damages for long-ago abuse, attorneys often argue those limitations don’t apply when there was an effort to conceal the alleged misbehavior. The plaintiff’s lawsuit said Catholic officials didn’t try hard enough to identify and aid any other possible Fraser and Calamari victims, violating transparency rules the church adopted after the clergy abuse scandal first hit a fever pitch in Boston in 2002.

Aside from Fraser, Calamari and the Catholic church, the suit names two insurers as defendants. One is Archdiocese of New Orleans Indemnity, which the local church founded in Vermont with a $2 million investment, according to the suit.

One of that company’s purposes is to cover personal misconduct liability, up to $300,000 per occurrence and not to exceed a total annual amount of $3.5 million, the suit said.

Denenea contended that the company hasn’t paid out “a single claim” and questioned whether its sole purpose is to “make tax-free money” given its association with the church.

Denenea also said his other cases with the church have been contentious despite invitations from Catholic leaders for abuse victims to come forward and be made whole.

The church has previously said that the indemnity company is only available for claims involving incidents that occurred after it was founded a few years ago.