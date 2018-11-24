A federal appeals court is considering a bid by Waste Management to revive the giant garbage company’s audacious civil racketeering claim against the owners of the River Birch landfill, the bulk of which was thrown out by a district court judge last year.
The two sides agreed to a confidential settlement in November 2017, shortly before an abridged version of the case was to go to trial.
But Waste Management’s lawyers said then that they wanted to appeal a ruling U.S. District Judge Kurt Engelhardt had made weeks earlier, dismissing the majority of the lawsuit on grounds that it was “far too speculative and conclusory.”
The part of the case Engelhardt tossed out revolved around Waste Management’s claim that River Birch’s owners, Fred Heebe and Jim Ward, had bribed then-New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin to persuade him to close Waste Management’s Chef Menteur landfill in mid-2006.
Both Nagin and the River Birch owners have denied any bribes were paid. But Ward acknowledged that, shortly after receiving a personal call from Nagin — who was desperately seeking money for a cash-poor re-election campaign — he sent the mayor’s war chest $20,000 through four corporations the government has described as “straw companies.”
Nagin narrowly won re-election, and a couple of months later, he shocked state environmental regulators by abruptly forcing the Chef Menteur landfill to close.
Nagin is serving a 10-year federal prison sentence for taking bribes from city contractors. But he has maintained his innocence in that case as well as this one, telling lawyers during a five-hour deposition last year that he did nothing wrong.
Engelhardt’s ruling dismissing the Chef Menteur landfill claims dramatically reduced Waste Management’s potential recovery from the lawsuit. Had the claims survived, the company likely would have argued its losses from the landfill’s closure were in the tens of millions of dollars. Moreover, plaintiffs in civil racketeering cases are eligible to recover triple damages.
It’s that ruling Waste Management is hoping the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will overturn. The company was able to persuade the court to hear oral arguments on its motion earlier this month.
To win the appeal, Waste Management need not prove its case; rather, it must show that Engelhardt abused his discretion by deciding no reasonable jury could have found in favor of the plaintiffs.
The case Waste Management is trying to revive owes a debt to a scrapped federal criminal probe into Heebe and Ward, Heebe’s stepfather, who were the targets of an ambitious and long-running Department of Justice investigation. The feds dropped the inquiry after Heebe filed a civil lawsuit that helped unmask two high-ranking federal prosecutors as prolific pseudonymous commenters on news stories at Nola.com.
As it happens, Engelhardt had an indirect but crucial role in ending the River Birch probe. While presiding over the Danziger Bridge police shooting case, he urged a deeper inquiry into the two prosecutors’ conduct, which led to the exposure of more misconduct and ultimately spurred the feds to drop their River Birch inquiry.
Waste Management’s racketeering suit — which was kept on ice while the federal probe was alive — appeared to closely track the federal government’s theory in the criminal probe: that River Birch had violated the law with a combination of bribes and campaign donations bundled through shell companies to influence public officials.
The alleged goal was to harass and even shut down competing landfills in the months after Hurricane Katrina, when the mountains of debris the storm generated made landfills an especially lucrative business.
While neither Heebe nor Ward was ever charged, a couple of other players in the alleged scheme were, including Henry Mouton, a former state Wildlife and Fisheries Commission member who pleaded guilty to taking bribes from them to help influence public officials.
Waste Management operated the Chef Menteur landfill, a dump in New Orleans East that was given special dispensation to open because of the disaster. It was authorized in part because of a zoning waiver granted by Nagin, who was able to circumvent the City Council via an emergency declaration.
Oral arguments were heard Nov. 6 by a three-judge panel at the appellate court. The judges were W. Eugene Davis, who was nominated to the court by President Ronald Reagan; Gregg J. Costa, nominated by President Barack Obama; and Andrew S. Oldham, a nominee of President Donald Trump.
There are 26 judges on the 5th Circuit’s bench, including five Trump nominees. Along with Oldham, the Trump-named group includes Engelhardt, the former district judge who was elevated to the 5th Circuit earlier this year and whose ruling is now under the microscope.
River Birch and some of its affiliates also are the subject of a still-pending lawsuit filed by the state Ethics Board in 2012. The suit, which accuses the firm and some of its principals of using shell companies to make political contributions and skirt campaign finance laws, has been on hold for years because of the Waste Management suit.
Kathleen Allen, a lawyer for the board, said it plans to revive the suit after Waste Management’s appeal has run its course.