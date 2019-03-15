Johnny Domingue, a former Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputy who pleaded guilty to federal drug charges in 2018, was sentenced last week to 21 months in prison, with credit for time served.

Domingue has been building up extra credit: he had served about 33 months in federal custody while he awaited the trial of former Drug Enforcement Agent Chad Scott, who ran a task force to which Domingue had been detailed. Domingue has now been released from federal custody.

Domingue was a prosecution witness in the Scott case.

In Feb. 2018, Domingue pleaded guilty to federal charges of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and conspiracy to steal property by a government officer.

His plea was part of a deal he made with federal prosecutors that hinged on his testimony against Scott.

Scott's trial on seven federal counts ended last month when a hung jury forced U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo to declare a mistrial. A retrial is currently set for August and a second trial, on different counts, is set for October.

Domingue was the first domino to fall in what became in widespread investigation into Scott's task force. Another Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputy, Karl Newman, was also arrested and pleaded guilty to federal charges. Newman has not been sentenced yet. Both were fired from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office when they were arrested.

Both Domingue and Newman admitted to taking money and drugs from suspects, and to using some of the drugs. During his testimony, Domingue also admitted that he and Newman purchased fake methamphetamine from a drug dealer, but then took real meth from evidence and put it with the fake stuff in order to help make a case against the dealer. He also said they gave drugs to a suspect and urged her to sell them and split the profits with the two deputies.

Domingue, as the newest member of the task force testified that did not have first hand knowledge of Scott's crimes. But, he said, Scott ran the task force with an iron hand, and Domingue looked up to the decorated DEA agent, calling him a "mentor."

During the trial, defense attorneys for Scott repeatedly attacked Domingue's and Newman's credibility, as they did the other witnesses. The prosecution's case, they argued, rested on the testimony of admitted drug traffickers and dirty cops who were saying whatever they needed to say in order to get a sentence reduction letter from prosecutors.