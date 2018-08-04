The man leading operations at the troubled New Orleans jail has asked a federal judge to shield him from lawsuits.

Compliance Director Darnley Hodge Sr. asked U.S. District Judge Lance Africk on Friday to declare that Hodge is acting as an officer of the court and therefore cannot be sued.

Africk appointed Hodge to lead the jail on an interim basis in February after the resignation of the last compliance director, the person in charge of implementing a federal court consent decree mandating significant reforms at the jail.

The compliance director basically runs the jail instead of Orleans Parish Sheriff Marlin Gusman, who was sidelined under the terms of the consent decree.

Hodge says litigation “distracts” him from reforming the jail, but his request is raising concern among plaintiffs' attorneys, who say it would eliminate a key avenue for holding leadership at the lockup accountable when inmates die or employees suffer mistreatment.

“It’s just a deeply held American value that you get to have your day in court against the person you say wronged you,” said attorney Kevin Vogeltanz, who represents a former Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office captain suing Hodge for wrongful termination. “Director Hodge, with this filing, is essentially asking to be held completely unaccountable.”

Africk, who oversees the Sheriff’s Office's 2013 reform agreement with the federal government, has yet to rule on Hodge’s motion. The judge set an Aug. 14 deadline for interested parties to oppose the request.

Hodge’s motion was filed by attorneys at the Stanley, Reuter, Ross, Thornton & Alford firm and not by the Sheriff’s Office itself.

Those lawyers said that Hodge has already been sued twice since assuming leadership of the jail in February. His predecessor, Gary Maynard, who abruptly resigned after a harsh report from federal monitors in January, was sued six times.

Hodge’s attorneys argue that since he was appointed by Africk, he is operating akin to a court-ordered receiver. Those receivers are generally shielded from civil litigation, just like the judges to whom they report.

The compliance director position was created as a compromise between Gusman, who wanted to avoid full federal receivership of the jail, and jail reform advocates, who said Gusman had forfeited his right to lead the jail.

Africk’s 2016 order stripping Gusman of operational control over the jail was silent on whether the compliance director would enjoy legal immunity.

Vogeltanz argued in a legal brief filed Friday that it was ultimately Gusman who was vested with the power to pick his replacement by the terms of the 2016 court order. Maynard and Hodge are thus subject to lawsuits, he said.

Hodge’s filing says that while Gusman has a say in picking the compliance director, the order also states that the position answers only to the judge. He also argues that he has more important things to do than respond to lawsuits.

Such litigation, his filing said, “distracts the compliance director from his essential mission of bringing the jail into compliance with the consent judgment and diverts essential resources into defending these suits.”