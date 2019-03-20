A jury on Tuesday convicted a man once accused of a triple homicide in New Orleans East on a charge of second-degree murder in a separate fatal shooting, a verdict that will lead to an automatic life sentence.

Orleans Parish jurors convicted Charles Monroe, 36, in the killing of 24-year-old Lance McCormick inside a convenience store in 2017. They deliberated for under an hour, prosecutors said.

Authorities said the attack was caught on video surveillance cameras at the Discount Zone at 6711 Chef Menteur Highway on the afternoon of April 30. McCormick was seen collapsing outside the store after being shot multiple times, struggling inside and then being finished off with gunshot to the head.

"This was a particularly brutal murder, according to the video evidence," District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro said in a prepared statement. "This victim was fighting for his life and essentially was executed by this defendant."

Prosecutors said Monroe had followed McCormick from the nearby 4200 block of Reynes Street.

Assistant District Attorneys Michael Trummel and Inga Petrovich prosecuted the case. Monroe was represented by staff attorneys Jennifer Hull and Brian Woods of the Orleans Public Defenders.

Criminal District Court Judge Paul Bonin is set to hand Monroe his life sentence on March 29.

Police arrested Monroe on May 1, 2017. Three months later he was rebooked on three counts of second-degree murder in the nearby March 18, 2017 shooting deaths of Joseph Davis, Clifton Norbert and Catherine Caufield.

New Orleans police book suspect in March triple murder, after initially jailing him in April killing A man whom New Orleans police initially jailed in connection with a deadly shooting in April now has been linked to a triple slaying a month earlier.

Detectives accused Monroe of gunning the trio down in the kitchen of a home in the 6700 block of Brutus Street. Investigators suspected that Monroe killed them inside the house, which neighbors described as the site of drug activity, because they had given him counterfeit money.

A warrant for Monroe’s arrest listed only circumstantial evidence against him, however. Prosecutors never accepted charges in the case, court records show.

Cannizzaro’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether prosecutors intend to pursue charges in that case. There is no statute of limitations on murder in Louisiana.