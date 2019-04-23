A New Orleans judge quashed malfeasance charges against two Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office deputies who were accused of letting a bloody inmate-on-inmate transport van attack go on for 22 minutes.

Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Paul Bonin said the deputies could not be charged in New Orleans because the August 2017 beating happened on Interstate 10 in St. John the Baptist and Iberville parishes.

The district attorneys there still could potentially bring charges against former deputies Michael Lee and Thomas Sutherland. But for now they are in the clear.

Lee's attorney, Jay Daniels, praised Bonin's decision.

"Mr. Lee is thrilled to have this behind him -- a case that probably never should have been brought. He feels that he's vindicated," Daniels said.

On Aug. 17, 2017, Lee and Sutherland were driving a transport van to the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel, where the jail houses inmates with mental health problems under a state contract.

Internal Sheriff's Office investigators said a video camera inside the van caught inmate Jamie Massey removing his belly chains and attacking two other inmates, leaving them with serious facial injuries.

As the attacks continued for 22 minutes, the deputies did not pull over the van. The Sheriff's Office said Lee and Sutherland should at least have called for back-up. Investigators alleged the deputies also failed to notify their superiors about the attack in a timely fashion.

However, Daniels said in a court motion that they could be heard on the video "imploring" Massey to stop.

The Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office first charged Lee and Sutherland in March 2018, then dropped those charges in July 2018. The charges were reinstituted that same month. Prosecutors theorized that Lee and Sutherland committed malfeasance in Orleans Parish because they failed to properly secure the inmates for their ride to Elayn Hunt.

Lee resigned after his arrest. Sutherland was suspended and faces potential termination after a discipline hearing.

Massey was charged with aggravated battery and armed robbery in 2014. He spent years undergoing mental health treatment before receiving a seven-year sentence in May 2018.

Bonin's decision was the second time in the past year that a New Orleans judge has quashed a charge against a Sheriff's Office employee accused of misconduct.

In May, another judge tossed a malfeasance charge against a jail guard accused of leaving her post the night that a 15-year-old committed suicide. The Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office has appealed that decision to the state Supreme Court.