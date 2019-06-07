A Jefferson Parish grand jury has indicted a Harvey man on a charge of second-degree murder in a fatal drive by shooting that followed a fight outside a bar in Kenner.
Edwin Gomez-Duarte, 18, is accused of shooting 22-year-old Arnold Matute-Vasquez just after midnight on Feb. 16 in the 800 block of Daniel Street.
Authorities say the two men were part of separate groups that fought outside of the bar, when Gomez-Duarte and his friends got into a red Chevrolet Cobalt and drove away, only to circle back and fire on the the other group.
Matute-Vasquez suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and died at the scene.
Responding officers with the Kenner Police Department pulled over the Cobalt heading westbound on Airline Drive, and authorities said Gomez-Duarte, also known as Chancha, threw a 9mm pistol out of the window.
Authorities say Gomez-Duarte confessed to the killing, saying he had an ongoing dispute with the group that included Matute-Vasquez and had previously been shot in the foot by one of them.
Gomez-Duarte was also charged with obstruction of justice stemming from his alleged disposal of the gun.
He is being held in Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on a $1 million bond.
The case will be heard by Judge Scott Schlegel in 24th Judicial District Court in Gretna.