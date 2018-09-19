New Orleans prosecutors said Thayon Sansom gave a detailed confession last week to a New Orleans East killing, pointing to his co-defendant as the shooter.

But Sansom did not feel like talking on Wednesday.

The admitted killer, who earlier this month received a 40-year sentence in the 2015 slaying of Lindsay Nichols, declined to repeat his reported confession in Criminal District Court.

In fact, he refused to answer a single question from Assistant District Attorney Jason Napoli, including his own name, despite the threat of contempt of court.

Later in the day, prosecutors and a defense attorney gave their closing statements in the trial of Troy Varnado, who is accused of acting in concert with Sansom to kill Nichols on June 21, 2015. The jury was deliberating on the case Wednesday night.

Varnado faces life imprisonment if convicted of second-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping and obstruction of justice, the charges he is facing. Even if he is convicted of that last charge alone, he faces a minimum 20-year sentence as a habitual offender.

Prosecutors allege that after a night out at clubs in New Orleans East, Nichols went with Sansom to his apartment near Chef Menteur Highway and Downman Road. Sansom also invited over Varnado, who became enraged when Nichols would not have sex with him as well, prosecutors said.

Nichols dashed out of the apartment in her underwear and made a frantic 911 call for help about 4:45 a.m. Her body was found hours later in the trunk of her burning car miles away on Michoud Boulevard.

As the two sides pitched the jury of four men and eight women on what really happened three years ago, Sansom’s words became crucial.

Although he refused to testify on Wednesday, he sent a series of letters from jail after his 2015 arrest.

In one letter that was supposed to be delivered to Varnado, Sansom wrote, “we’re supposed to be in this (expletive) together. … You shot down my idea of blaming it on a dead man, so what now?”

Assistant District Attorney Tiffany Tucker said jurors could use their common sense to conclude that Varnado was involved in the beating, shooting and burning of Nichols’ body.

Tucker also pointed to cell phone location data that showed Varnado was in the area just before Nichols made her call to 911. She said that a comment Nichols made on the 911 call, about a man trying to make her do something she did not want to do, showed that Varnado had tried to force her to have sex.

Later, Tucker said, a witness saw Sansom in the passenger seat of a Jaguar, driving away from the area where Nichols’ body was dumped in her car on Michoud Boulevard.

By the next day, Varnado and Sansom were exchanging text messages about playing video games. Although the defense has suggested that Varnado was nothing more than a terrified bystander to the killing, Tucker said those messages proved otherwise.

“Ask yourself, what evidence have you seen from that witness stand about duress?” she said. “Somebody that’s super afraid of this big scary murderer, certainly you would think, would maybe want to distance himself a little bit.”

However, defense attorney John Fuller suggested that it was actually Sansom’s brother Trevone who participated in the killing of Nichols. He pointed to cell phone location data that showed Trevone heading to New Orleans East at the same time Nichols made the 911 call.

Fuller said the description the witness gave of the Jaguar driver — of a short, fat man with dreadlocks — would better fit Trevone, a tattoo artist who has not been charged and who denies involvement in the crime.

Fuller also faulted the lead detective on the case, Robert Barrere, for failing to conduct a voice analysis of Nichols’ frantic 911 call. At least two male voices can be heard talking in the background during the call.

Varnado was the man who can be heard on the call yelling “Don’t,” Fuller argued.

He said the state never called a witness to show that his client tried to force Nichols into sex, or that he shot her.

“It’s salacious and it’s sensational to suggest to a jury that this young lady is deceased because she didn’t want to have sex with two guys, but that’s not what the evidence shows,” he said.

Judge Robin Pittman oversaw the trial.