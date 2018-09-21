A federal appeals court ruled Thursday that Louisiana officials still can’t enforce a ban on nude dancing by people 18 to 20 years old in strip clubs in the state, saying the 2016 law is too vague about just what those underage dancers can or can’t wear to express themselves legally on stage.

The decision upheld a preliminary injunction that U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier issued last year barring enforcement of a law that legislators said is meant to protect young women from being subject to human trafficking or enlisted into prostitution.

In a 26-page ruling, the appeals court panel disagreed with Barbier’s rationale that the law was overbroad and “sweeps up a fair amount of constitutionally protected speech” by barring 18- to 20-year-olds from “from participating in theater or similar artistic productions if such participation entails nudity.”

Fully nude stripping is not permitted in Louisiana. The 2016 law amended a pair of state statutes to demand that entertainers who expose their breasts or buttocks in places licensed to serve alcohol be at least 21.

In upholding the injunction, the appeals court instead found that there is “no clarity” to the three plaintiffs in the case – strippers from Baton Rouge and New Orleans – “as to what they must wear not to fall within the prohibitions of the Act.”

While its ruling only related to the preliminary injunction, the appeals court found “a substantial likelihood” that the strippers would ultimately win their lawsuit.

At the same time, the appeals court found that state officials had done enough to show a link between the legislation and the stated goal of “curbing the identified secondary effects of human trafficking and prostitution.”

A spokeswoman for Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the ruling. A request for comment from the office of Juana Marine-Lombard, commissioner of the state Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control, also was not immediately answered.

Marine-Lombard and Landry are both named defendants in the lawsuit.

The opinion was written by Circuit Judge Leslie Southwick, a nominee of President George W. Bush, and joined by Chief Judge Carl Stewart and Judge Edith Brown Clement. Stewart was nominated by President Clinton, and Clement by President George H.W. Bush.

