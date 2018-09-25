A federal judge has set a Monday deadline for creation of a short list of candidates to lead the New Orleans jail, nudging along a selection process that has taken place in private thus far.

The city, the U.S. Department of Justice and the MacArthur Justice Center in New Orleans must forward their agreed-upon nominees for compliance director to Orleans Parish Sheriff Marlin Gusman by next week, U.S. District Judge Lance Africk said.

Other than the jail’s interim compliance director, Darnley Hodge Sr., it’s not clear who has applied for the job, which will pay $150,000 to $200,000 a year.

One outside group has complained that the public has had no opportunity to provide input.

The compliance director's position was created in 2016 as part of a deal that stripped Gusman of most of his powers but allowed him to avoid full federal control of the jail at a time of rampant violence and disorder there.

Under the terms of the 2016 compromise, the compliance director is picked in a two-step process. First, the three outside parties create a short list of two to three candidates. Gusman then chooses one, who must be approved by the judge.

Alternatively, the outside parties can settle on a single candidate with Gusman.

It's not clear what would happen if the outside parties cannot agree on a list of candidates by Monday. Africk said he will hold a status conference if that happens.

Africk has repeatedly signaled his confidence in Hodge, who has served since February, when his predecessor resigned under fire.

Hodge, who has confirmed that he has applied for the job, ran two jails in Virginia and served as a federal monitor for the local jail before the judge tapped him to replace Gary Maynard.

At a June court hearing, the judge said Hodge has presided over a “culture change” at the lockup.

The monitors whom the judge appointed to oversee reforms at the jail have been more muted in their praise. In a late August report, they said the jail still has “unacceptable” levels of violence.

All three parties involved in the selection process have roles in the jail's reform process. By law, the city must pay for the jail’s operations. The MacArthur Justice Center represents inmates in the federal lawsuit that led to the reform plan. The Justice Department later joined as a party to the same lawsuit.

The Justice Department declined to comment Tuesday. The city and the MacArthur Justice Center did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Although candidates for the compliance director job have already gone through two rounds of interviews, none of their names have been released to the public.

“We’ve been totally locked out,” said Sade Dumas, the coordinator for the Orleans Parish Prison Reform Coalition, a group dedicated to improving jail conditions which has no official role in the process.

Dumas said her group found out that applications for the job were being accepted only after the deadline had passed.

Gusman picked Maynard, the jail’s first compliance director, with the help of an outside advisory committee that included advocates, ministers and politicians like U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond. It’s not clear whether he will follow the same process this time.

Blake Arcuri, an attorney for the Sheriff’s Office, said only that the sheriff will follow the rules laid out by the court.

