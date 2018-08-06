Jefferson Parish government has paid $20,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by a man who claimed that his free-speech rights were violated when he was kicked out of a Parish Council meeting in September 2013.

Tom Heaney, a frequent critic of parish government, filed suit against the parish in 2014, alleging that his First, Fourth and 14th Amendment rights were violated when council President Chris Roberts asked a Gretna police officer to remove Heaney from the council chambers.

The two had sparred over whether Heaney would be allowed to continue to debate a point with then-Parish Attorney Deborah Foshee. The two differed on the rules affecting the awarding of no-bid contracts.

Roberts told Heaney that he didn't want the meeting turned into a circus and, noting that Heaney wasn't an attorney, said that if he wanted to challenge Foshee's comments, he could file a lawsuit.

When Heaney replied that he didn't need to be an attorney to understand the law, Roberts asked Gretna Police Officer Ronald Black to remove Heaney from the meeting.

As Black ushered Heaney out — just after they passed from view of the cameras broadcasting the meeting — Heaney alleged that Black pushed him to the floor and then fell on top of him.

Can't see video below? Click here.

On the video, Heaney can be heard shouting just off camera as people turn and look toward the back of the room. The council then recessed and the video was cut off.

Heaney claimed in his suit that he suffered "serious injuries" in the incident.

Appeals court: Jury must decide whether Jefferson Councilman Chris Roberts wrongfully ejected resident from meeting A federal appeals court ruled this week that a jury will get to decide whether Jefferson Parish Councilman Chris Roberts violated the free-spe…

Heaney's suit originally named Roberts, Jefferson Parish, Black and the City of Gretna as defendants. But U.S. District Judge Jay Zainey dismissed the claims against Black and Gretna, leaving only those against Roberts and Jefferson Parish.

Roberts argued that he too should have been dismissed from the suit because he was acting in his official capacity as council president and therefore had immunity. That claim was rejected by Zainey in a ruling that was upheld by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Under the terms of the settlement, which was signed July 25, the parish will pay Heaney $20,000. In return, he agreed not to speak about the incident or the settlement.

Heaney and his attorney, Scott Sternberg, refused to comment for this story. Sternberg represents The New Orleans Advocate in certain legal matters.

Roberts also refused to comment.

A parish spokesman issued a statement saying, "We are in agreement with how this matter was resolved." It said the parish admitted no guilt and the settlement avoids "the potential of a costly and lengthy jury trial."