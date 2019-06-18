A Mississippi man pleaded guilty to the second-degree rape of his ex-girlfriend and received a 20-year sentence under a plea agreement on Tuesday.
Phillip W. Martin admitted to raping the woman at her place of work in New Orleans East on Jan. 26, 2017, according to Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's office.
The assault had been preceded by years of physical abuse when the pair were in a long-term relationship, the woman said in a victim-impact statement. She had discontinued the relationship about two years before the attack.
Martin, 38, would have five to 40 years if convicted at a trial set to begin Tuesday before ad hoc Criminal District Court Judge Dennis Waldron.
He was represented by the Orleans Public Defenders.