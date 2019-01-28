A former deputy at the New Orleans jail filed on Monday a sexual harassment lawsuit against the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office and a deputy who she once had a romantic relationship.

Christine Conner alleges she was demoted in retaliation for filing a sexual harassment complaint against the other deputy and the abusive workplace environment eventually forced her to quit. The case has been assigned to U.S. District Judge Judge Carl Barbier.

Conner was one of several current and former deputies to speak out about they called a culture of sexual harassment at the jail in a New Orleans Advocate/WWL-TV investigation last year.

+5 'It's disgusting': Female deputies allege sexual harassment culture at New Orleans jail The dangers of the New Orleans jail are many and well-documented: riots, suicides, airborne human waste and frequent attacks by inmates on guards.

“They treat them like they're candy. They pass them off to each other,” Conner said. “They get in groups and talk about who's going to get after who first. It's disgusting.”

The lawsuit filed in New Orleans federal court by attorney Danatus King seeks back wages and unspecified financial damages for Conner.

In the lawsuit, Conner alleges that she became pregnant by Sergeant Clemont Griffin after they began a sexual relationship in 2016. When their relationship became “caustic” she “attempted to end the relationship,” according to the suit.

Conner says she was subjected to sexual harassment and threatening telephone calls, and on one morning an assault and battery.

When Conner complained to her supervisors they did nothing, the suit alleges. In January 2018 she decided to leave the Sheriff’s Office, she said.

Conner said she filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and received a “right to sue” letter in October 2018.

Griffin has declined to comment on his relationship with Conner in the past, and he could not immediately be reached for comment on Monday. An attorney for the Sheriff’s Office declined to comment.