Darren Sharper, the former New Orleans Saints star who admitted to spending his early retirement drugging and raping women in four states, is asking a federal judge to vacate his guilty plea and 19-year prison sentence.
Sharper, 42, claims his legal team failed to counsel him properly on the “global” plea deal that blew up in his face when U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo in New Orleans refused to consent to a nine-year prison term that Sharper's lawyers had negotiated with federal prosecutors and their local counterparts in four states.
The former football safety admitted to drugging and raping or attempting to rape women in Louisiana, Arizona, California and Nevada. He also agreed under his plea deal to cooperate against his two local co-defendants: Erik Nunez and former St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputy Brandon Licciardi. Both men would later plead guilty.
Milazzo’s rejection of his original deal left Sharper over a barrel, unable to withdraw his federal guilty plea without risking state prosecutions in which his admissions could be used against him, he argued in a 50-page motion filed Monday in U.S. District Court in New Orleans.
He also claims that prosecutors stiffed him when it came time to recommend leniency in return for his cooperation. Instead, he says, a letter was submitted to Milazzo casting doubt on his truthfulness.
Sharper's legal team at the time included former federal prosecutor Billy Gibbens and celebrity lawyer Blair Berk, who let him plead guilty “without knowing fully what rights he was losing and what consequences he was facing,” he claims.
Still, Sharper “does not seek to escape blame in this matter,” wrote his new attorney, Richard Richthofen.
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected a similar appeal from Sharper after the government argued that he had waived his right to appeal with his guilty plea.
Sharper is being held in a federal lockup in Otisville, N.Y., that Forbes magazine once ranked among America’s 10 “cushiest” prisons.