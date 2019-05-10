A second wrongful-death lawsuit was filed Friday in the death of Keeven Robinson, who was fatally choked while struggling with Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office narcotics officers one year ago Friday.

The suit, filed in federal court in New Orleans on behalf of Robinson's mother, Kiwanda Robinson, follows a similar one filed last month by Robinson's widow, Wachelle Boutte.

Both suits name four deputies — David Lowe, Jason Spadoni, Justin Brister and Gary Bordelon — as defendants, as well as Sheriff Joe Lopinto, the Sheriff's Office and an unnamed insurance company.

In the suit prepared by New Orleans lawyers Michael Hall and Jonique Hall, Kiwanda Robinson alleges that she arrived on the scene soon after her son died and saw him "lying lifeless on the ground," the suit says. She "was overcome with severe mental anguish, emotional distress and grief," the suit says. It seeks unspecified monetary damages.

Robinson was killed during a narcotics operation. Deputies had received a tip that he was dealing drugs, and four deputies attempted to use their unmarked cars to box in his SUV at Jefferson Highway and Labarre Place. Robinson evaded them and drove into a nearby neighborhood. He collided with at least one deputy's car before fleeing on foot.

Deputies gave chase into the backyard of a home, where he surrendered before being held down and beaten, the suit says. He was later taken to nearby Ochsner Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The coroner ruled his death a homicide caused by someone squeezing, grabbing or leaning on his neck.

"Mr. Robinson struggled to breathe, remained in agony and pain for several minutes before he died as a result of the negligent, vicious and unreasonable fatal actions of defendants Lowe, Spadoni, Brister and Bordelon," the suit says.

The Sheriff's Office has said that investigators recovered what appeared to be heroin and marijuana on Robinson and found a pistol in his vehicle.

There were no dashboard or body-worn cameras in use by the deputies, so there is no visual record of how he died.

The lawsuit alleges that "Lopinto and JPSO did not properly examine and scrutinize the background" of the deputies involved in the incident. It says the office also had deficient policies regarding use of force and de-escalation of force and that the deputies were poorly trained.

The four deputies have never been charged criminally but remain on desk duty a year later, a Sheriff's Office spokesman said, declining further comment.

The results of the JPSO's investigation have been forwarded to the District Attorney's Office, where it remains under review, according to a spokesman.

Robinson's family planned a protest Friday evening on the one-year anniversary of his death.