The Louisiana Supreme Court on Friday declined to hear appeals from prosecutors and defense attorneys for convicted Bourbon Street shooter Trung Le, leaving undisturbed a lower court ruling that could trim his sentence from 60 years to 20.

The court’s decision essentially upholds a state 4th Circuit Court of Appeal decision in April that left both sides disappointed.

Authorities said Le, a Belle Chasse resident, fired the first shots in a 15-bullet fusillade on crowded Bourbon Street early on June 29, 2014. An unknown second gunman returned fire, killing Hammond nursing student Brittany Thomas.

Nine others were wounded in the melee.

Le was convicted of manslaughter in the death of Thomas and attempted manslaughter for shooting at the second gunman.

Prosecutors never said that Le shot Thomas, but they alleged that his reckless actions set off the chain of events that led to her death.

At sentencing, Criminal District Court Judge Byron C. Williams threw the book at Le by stacking a 20-year sentence on the attempted manslaughter count atop a 40-year sentence for manslaughter.

However, the 4th Circuit Court ruled that under Louisiana law, his manslaughter conviction in Thomas' death could not stand “because he did not physically kill her and was not acting in concert with her actual killer, the unknown male.”

Instead, the appellate court said, Le was guilty of negligent homicide in connection with Thomas’ death.

Prosecutors appealed that decision, seeking to reinstate Le’s manslaughter conviction. Meanwhile, defense lawyers sought to have Le’s attempted manslaughter conviction vacated.

Defense attorney Martin Regan argued that Le shot to protect his friends after the other man raised a gun and said, “I got that .40 for you.”

The Louisiana Supreme Court declined to consider arguments from either side, although Chief Justice Bernette Johnson and Justice Jefferson Hughes III voted to consider the appeal from prosecutors to reinstate the manslaughter conviction.

The case will now head back to Criminal District Court for Le's resentencing. He could receive a total sentence between 20 and 25 years.

The 2014 mass shooting on Bourbon Street was followed by another one on the same street in 2016 that also left nine people wounded and one person dead.

In a statement, Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro decried the recurrent violence and the court’s decision.

“New Orleans is known worldwide for its Mardi Gras, second-lines and festivals,” he said. “But to let this decision stand creates a dangerous situation for our citizens and tourists. It essentially says that if there is a gunfight that inadvertently takes the life of an innocent bystander such as Brittany Thomas, the law will treat the shooters as if there isn’t a real victim.”

Meanwhile, Regan pledged to pursue further appeals in state and federal courts. “We’ve just begun to fight,” he said.