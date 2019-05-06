A Jefferson Parish judge on Monday sentenced Chad McAvoy to 40 years in prison for the shotgun killing of his mother in their Metairie home, Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick's office said.
In a deal with prosecutors, McAvoy pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter, though prosecutors insisted on the maximum punishment for that crime
McAvoy, 22, admitted he killed his mother Connie McAvoy, 42, on March 1, 2018 shortly after she argued with her husband, and then with McAvoy in his bedroom, Connick's office said.
According to testimony presented during a pretrial hearing, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, after receiving a 911 call from McAvoy’s father, initially treated the incident as a suicide. Deputies found Mrs. McAvoy on the floor of a hallway, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to her upper back, Connick's office said.
On Monday, McAvoy’s sister, mother and older son provided impact testimony to the court, telling 24th Judicial District Court Judge Conn Regan they supported the plea agreement as being “best for the whole family,” and expressing their grief over their loss.
McAvoy, who slumped over in his chair and wept as his family testified, later told the court he had “regret” for his decision to kill his mother and said he loved his grandmother and aunt, Connick's office said.