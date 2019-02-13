One of two white ex-NOPD officers accused of attacking a Hispanic veteran outside a Mid-City bar, sparking a public outcry and denunciations from the City Council, pleaded guilty as charged to simple battery Wednesday.

Former rookie cop John Galman was fingerprinted after he entered the plea during a brief hearing in front of Municipal and Traffic Court Judge Robert Jones III. Galman was fired after the confrontation with Jorge Alberto "George” Gomez outside the Mid-City Yacht Club.

Jones deferred Galman's sentencing to Feb. 27. He faces up to six months in jail and a maximum $1,000 fine.

Gomez, a U.S. native who was raised in Honduras and speaks English with an accent, said Galman and fellow cop Spencer Sutton asked if he was an “American” before they unleashed blows on him outside the bar on South St. Patrick Street on July 24.

The officers also quizzed Gomez, a veteran of the Army National Guard, on why he was wearing military-style camouflage clothes.

Gomez, a fixture at the popular Mid-City watering hole, was left with a badly bruised and swollen face.

Galman and Sutton were booked on simple battery counts and fired the next day. The cops claimed that Gomez was the aggressor, according to sources close to the officers. Investigators concluded otherwise after talking to bar patrons and reviewing surveillance footage.

The alleged comments from the recently hired officers, who were both white, led to questions about NOPD recruiting practices and a formal apology from City Council President Jason Williams.

"After a few drinks, a couple of new officers engaged in despicable, repulsive racist acts of violence against one of our fellow citizens," Williams said.

Shortly after the incident, then-Police Superintendent Michael Harrison said detectives were investigating whether it was a hate crime. But neither the NOPD nor Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's office sought hate crime counts.

Under Louisiana law, hate crimes charges can be brought when an offender selects their victim because of their race, color, national origin or numerous other factors.

"This case was screened like any other and the two were charged with the only crimes supported by the evidence," said Ken Daley, a spokesman for the district attorney.

Sutton's case remains open.

