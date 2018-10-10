A New Orleans jury on Wednesday unanimously acquitted a man of obstruction of justice in a killing at a New Orleans East motel.

After a two-day trial, jurors found Marco Parker not guilty. Parker was accused of hiding a gun used in the Sept. 4, 2015 killing of his friend Cornelius “He-man” Bentley III at Jack’s Motel.

The man charged with the killing, Parker’s cousin Calvin Morris, pleaded guilty to an amended count of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder earlier this year in exchange for a 10-year prison term.

Police said both Parker and Morris were in room 112 at the motel in the 7700 block of Chef Menteur Highway when Bentley was shot.

Surveillance video captured Parker exiting the room in a hurry and tossing the gun in a trash can. However, Parker also called 911 that day to say his cousin committed the shooting, according to defense attorney Michael Kennedy.

+2 Man gets 10-year sentence in 2015 New Orleans East slaying Three men walked into a New Orleans East hotel room in 2015. Only two of them came out alive.

Authorities have never made public a suspected motive in the killing, if they discovered one.

In his closing argument, Kennedy took the position that Parker "freaked out" and threw away the gun in a panic, not because he wanted to cover up the crime.

Kennedy said he also stressed to jurors that the District Attorney’s Office waited two years to indict his client Parker, despite the fact that Morris was arrested a few days after the shooting after fleeing to Houston.

“I argued that Mr. Parker had only been charged as a method for the state to be sure they had a witness under their thumb against Calvin Morris,” he said. “We took the position that the District Attorney’s Office was once again bullying and intimidating witnesses.”

Parker had faced up to 80 years in prison as a habitual offender due to a previous felony conviction. Kennedy said the jail was processing him for release on Wednesday night.

Kennedy defended Parker with Tori Guidry. Assistant District Attorneys Angad Ghai and Missy Bucher prosecuted the case.