Prosecutors have obtained a new indictment against two men charged with a mass shooting in Central City that accuses one of them of having a slain police officer's stolen gun.
An Orleans Parish special grand jury this week charged Brandon “Poo” Butler and Darion “D-Man” Audrict in the September 2016 shooting on Claiborne Avenue, which investigators said targeted the 3NG street gang. Now, Butler’s mother Crystal is also accused of racketeering.
Butler, Audrict and others operated a criminal enterprise centered in the 2400 block of Josephine Street, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors have also revealed a surprising link between Audrict and the unsolved killing of Housing Authority of New Orleans Police Officer James Bennett.
Audrict possessed a gun stolen from Bennett between May 2015 and March 2016, the indictment said. Bennett was killed in May 2015 while patrolling the Guste housing development construction site. In March 2016 another man was arrested with the gun.
Sometime between March and May 2016, Audrict gave the stolen handgun to an unindicted co-conspirator identified by the initials “L.A.,” prosecutors said.
The new indictment does not accuse Audrict of involvement in Bennett's killing.
Shortly after Audrict had the weapon, it turned up in the possession of 18-year-old Charles Garner, who was arrested with it on May 7, 2016, police said.
Criminal District Court Judge Darryl Derbigny sentenced Garner to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to possessing the weapon in December 2016, court records show.
Local, state and federal authorities have struggled for years to make an arrest in Bennett's slaying. Crimsetoppers is offering a reward of up to $35,000 for tips. The organization can be reached at (504) 822-1111.