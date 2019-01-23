A vendor who does business with Jefferson Parish has alleged in court that the parish's inspector general has violated parish law by not making available a soon-to-be-released report that includes negative comments about the vendor.
Go Graphics, a Metairie-based company, has a contract with the parish to provide benches for bus stops and to sell advertising on those benches. In return, the company pays a fee for each ad sold to the parish, according to the lawsuit filed Thursday in 24th Judicial District.
In September, the suit says, the company's owner, Ramsey Skipper, was called in to an interview with the Inspector General. Skipper cooperated and the interview lasted less than an hour, the suit says.
Since that point, Skipper has not seen a copy of any proposed report for which he was interviewed, though a draft of the report has been distributed to council members and others. Skipper "has received information that the Report is complete and that he and his business are the subject of the Draft of the Inspector General's Report," the suit says.
The report concludes that the Go Graphics contract is "not in the best interest of the parish" and was not properly handled by Jefferson Parish, according to the suit.
Skipper's suit asks a state district judge for a temporary restraining order to give him time to submit a response to the report. According to parish ordinance, people or entities affected by IG reports are supposed to have 30 days to respond, the suit says.
THe release of the report without the chance to respond could cause Go Graphics to "immediate irreparable harm to the Petitioner's reputation and their ability to ply their trade."
McClintock refused to comment on the specifics of the legislation. "The JPOIG will take appropriate and timely actions to address the petition filed today."
Skipper is represented by attorneys for Sternberg, Naccari and White. Scott Sternberg represents The New Orleans Advocate in some legal matters. The case has been assigned to state District Judge Glenn Ansardi.