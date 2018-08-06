A Lower 9th Ward man accused of shooting and permanently incapacitating a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy during an early-morning raid in New Orleans in 2016 has pleaded guilty in exchange for an offer of a 35-year sentence.

Jarvis Hardy pleaded guilty on Monday, the same day that he had a mental competency hearing.

Prosecutors agreed to the sentence in exchange for Hardy's guilty plea on a wide range of drug counts plus discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. However, prosecutors agreed to drop a count of attempted murder of a federal agent for the shooting of Deputy Stephen Arnold, who was assigned to the drug task force that conducted the raid.

U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier on Monday found Hardy competent to stand trial, then quickly accepted his guilty plea. He set Hardy's formal sentencing for Nov. 1.

Barbier can still accept or reject the plea agreement ahead of the sentencing. But if he rejects the agreement, Hardy's guilty plea can be declared null and void.

Hardy had faced up to life imprisonment if convicted as charged.

Authorities said that Arnold and others were executing a search warrant at Hardy’s house in the 5300 block of Douglas Street when Hardy opened fire, seriously injuring the lawman, on Jan. 26, 2016.

Arnold remains “completely incapacitated and receives 24-hour care in an assisted (living) facility,” according to a court document.

Hardy claimed he thought he was being robbed as the DEA task force entered his house. But his mother told federal investigators that she rushed into her son's room just before the shooting to warn him that police were at the door.

The raid came after a series of "controlled buy" sting operations targeting Hardy, in which a confidential informant bought drugs from him while being recorded. As part of the plea agreement, Hardy admitted to distributing crack cocaine "virtually every day" from his BMW.

"Hardy distributed not only to crack cocaine addicts, but to other sellers, who would further sell his product throughout the streets of New Orleans," prosecutors said.

In a series of court motions, Hardy had alleged improprieties in the investigation into his drug sales and the raid. His public defender did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

