The youth sentenced to life plus 362 years in prison for the crime spree that claimed the life of a Navy veteran as well as Uptown lawyer Sanford "Sandy" Kaynor must one day become parole eligible, an appeals court said Wednesday.

Two state 4th Circuit Court of Appeal judges said Charles “Mob Chuck” Carter must have a chance to someday appear before the Louisiana Parole Board, because he was only 16 when he participated in the Marley Gang’s string of bloody armed robberies in 2012.

However, there is no guarantee that Carter, now 22, will actually receive parole if the court’s decision survives a potential appeal, especially given the high-profile nature of his crimes.

Authorities said Carter and a group of youths shot Kaynor outside his house on Camp Street then ransacked the residence when his wife and daughter were inside.

Seventeen days later, U.S. Navy veteran Valan May was shot inside his car in New Orleans East during an armed robbery. Carter had handed an associate a gun, prosecutors said.

Those crimes sent ripples of fear through the city and left Kaynor, a successful attorney at the Jones Walker firm, paralyzed and wheelchair-bound. He died of complications from his wounds this April.

Everyone else involved in the crime spree pleaded guilty.

In reaching their opinion, a panel of judges split 2-1 on their interpretation of the rapidly changing law around sentences for defendants who commit crimes as juveniles.

The U.S. Supreme Court has banned life sentences for juvenile offenders except the rare few who show “irretrievable depravity,” pointing to scientific research on the impulsive and plastic nature of young brains.

Judge Regina Bartholomew-Woods said recent precedent was clear that a juvenile cannot be handed an effective life sentence for non-homicide crimes, as Judge Laurie White did when she gave Carter 104-year sentences, without the chance of parole, on two armed robbery convictions.

“It is not lost on this Court just how horrific the underlying facts of this case are. However, this Court is bound to follow the precedent of the Louisiana Supreme Court," said Bartholomew-Woods, who was joined by Dale Atkins.

White stacked Carter's other sentences on top of a life sentence for the killing of May, a UNO film student. However, White made Carter eligible for parole after 35 years on that count, sidestepping a special hearing that would have been required if she sentenced him to life without parole for the murder.

Judge Daniel Dysart dissented on Carter's parole eligibility, finding that he represented a special case.

In the course of a month, Carter took part in the robbery of three people at gunpoint, the shooting of Kaynor and the killing of May. There was even evidence that Carter went to a party with his accomplices after May’s killing, Dysart said.

Dysart argued that White was within her rights to deny Carter a chance at parole.

“The sentencing court considered the defendant’s obvious lack of remorse, and the fact that he continued to commit crimes while in jail, describing the defendant as ‘the worst of the wors(t),’” Dysart said.

In the rest of her 38-page opinion, Bartholomew-Woods dismissed Carter’s request to have his convictions in the case overturned, finding “indeed sufficient” evidence for a jury to declare him guilty.

Jury finds Charles Carter guilty in slaying of UNO student, paralyzing of Uptown lawyer in 2012 Grace Kaynor welled up in tears.

Appellate attorney Keven Boshea said he would seek review of the part of the decision upholding Carter’s convictions at the state Supreme Court.

The Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office declined to comment.

Decades could pass before Carter has his chance before the board. It was not immediately clear when Carter might be parole eligible, a date calculated by the state Department of Public Safety & Corrections.

And Boshea noted there is no guarantee he would win release.

“Eligibility does not mean he gets parole,” Boshea said. “The Parole Board takes strong consideration of the concerns of the victims.”