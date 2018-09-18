In a major break for federal prosecutors, a former correctional officer at the St. Bernard Parish jail has pleaded guilty to a federal civil rights charge in connection with the 2014 death of a 19-year-old woman inmate.

The guard, Cpl. Timothy Williams, is one of four officers who were charged in the death of Nimali Henry. He will presumably testify against the other three: Capt. Andre Dominick and Deputies Debra Becnel and Lisa Vaccarella.

The three are set to be tried Nov. 5, court records show.

A summary of the case against Williams paints a disturbing picture of the St. Bernard Parish lockup.

It says Henry died of a blood clot, and federal prosecutors allege that the jail's staff ignored her medical needs despite her continual pleas for help. Henry “suffered from serious medical conditions” and needed regular treatment and medication for them, but she received no care during her 10-day stint in jail, according to prosecutors.

According to a lawsuit filed by Henry's family, she suffered from more than one life-threatening condition, including an autoimmune disorder called Graves' disease.

In the case summary, which he signed, Williams admits doing nothing to get help for Henry, even though she repeatedly insisted over several days that she was gravely ill and her condition appeared to be steadily worsening.

Henry’s cellmates often pleaded repeatedly on her behalf as well, "in an urgent and panicked tone," the summary says.

"Williams had no difficulty understanding Henry," the summary says. "Henry was articulate and spoke politely and clearly."

Williams also says that Vaccarella, his partner on the overnight shift, mocked Henry on multiple occasions, with Williams sometimes joining in the ridicule. At one point, Henry fell to the floor, and Vaccarella made light of it as she and Williams watched a video of the incident, according to Williams.

After listening to repeated pleas from Henry and her cellmates, the officers eventually moved Henry to a holding cell by herself — not so they could provide her with medical care, but in order to punish her.

"The holding cell was less comfortable than the dorm and would be a particularly difficult place for Henry to rest as it had no bed, was cold, was brightly lit throughout the night, and was noisy due to its proximity to an exterior door and to officers watching television," the summary says. "In placing Henry in the holding cell, Williams anticipated that the placement may discourage Henry from making future medical complaints."

On March 31, 2014, the day before she died, officers on another shift moved Henry to an isolation cell and said she was on "suicide watch." During his shift that night, Williams noticed that Henry was "lying naked and motionless on the cell's bunk," but he took no action.

Early the next morning, near the end of his shift, Williams noticed that Henry was face down on the floor, the summary says, but he still did nothing.

Henry died shortly after Williams' shift ended on the morning of April 1.

Henry was awaiting trial in connection with a domestic dispute involving the father of her young daughter.

Williams agreed to plead guilty to "willfully and intentionally" depriving Henry of her "constitutional right to be free from a correctional officer's deliberate indifference to her serious medical needs."

Williams will be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Ivan Lemelle at a hearing set for Jan. 16. He faces the prospect of a lengthy prison term, up to a life sentence, though his cooperation with prosecutors is likely to result in a much shorter stint.

Paul Fleming Jr., a lawyer for Dominick, who had been overseeing medical care in the jail when Henry died, said he wasn't surprised by the new development.

"It's not unexpected," Fleming said. "It’s what federal prosecutors do. They squeeze people; they look for weak links. It’s normal. We’ll deal with it at trial."

Anna Friedberg, Vaccarella's lawyer, said late Tuesday that she had no comment on Williams' assertions. A lawyer for Becnel did not return messages from The Advocate.

St. Bernard Sheriff James Pohlmann, speaking with reporters the day after Henry died, said he was unsure when a jail staffer had last passed by her cell before she was found unresponsive. “It’s a preliminary investigation at this point,” he said at the time. “We’re currently gathering facts and conducting interviews. We’ll take a look at everything, from when she arrived at our facility up until her death.”

He later declined to comment on her death or the family's lawsuit.

