One of the candidates in Saturday's runoff for an Orleans Parish Civil District Court judgeship has drawn a complaint from a local nonprofit group.

The deputy director of Voice of the Experienced alleges that Marie Williams, a seven-time candidate for public office, falsely claimed that she helped start the group.

Williams is facing corporate defense lawyer Omar Mason in the runoff, which will decide who will occupy the Division E seat on the civil bench.

The complaint from VOTE Deputy Director Bruce Reilly to the state Judicial Campaign Oversight Committee is the latest example of how what had been a sleepy race has turned into a battle in the campaign's final days.

In the Nov. 6 primary, Mason got 42 percent of the vote to Williams’ 27 percent. Both Democrats, they are vying to fill the seat left open by Judge Clare Jupiter’s death in May.

Mason paints himself as the more experienced and accomplished candidate. A principal at the Aaron & Gianna law firm, where he handles toxic tort cases like asbestos lawsuits, he points to his ranking from peers in the Martindale-Hubbell legal directory as well as a raft of endorsements from political heavy-hitters.

His backers include five members of the City Council, Clerk of Criminal District Court Arthur Morrell, the Orleans Parish Democratic Executive Committee and the Alliance for Good Government.

Over 19 years, he said, he has done “both plaintiff’s work and defense work. I understand how to view cases from both perspectives.”

By contrast Williams, a solo practitioner, boasts about her lack of endorsements. She’s running as an outsider who claims she will revamp practices at the court. Williams said she has a history of doing pro bono work, including for the homeless and criminal defendants.

“That’s what makes a big difference between us. I’m not that corporate kind of person. I’m that person, that lawyer who really is for the people,” she said. “I think when you ask for endorsements, you ask for favors, they want favors back.”

Yet while Williams claims not to have sought any endorsements, she was irked when Mason got the nod from one group last month.

Voters Organized to Educate, the separately incorporated sister group to Voice of the Experienced, endorsed Mason after a Nov. 12 candidate forum in the 7th Ward.

Williams did not attend the forum. She said she was shut out by Voters Organized to Educate. But the group has produced several invitations sent to an AOL email address, which Williams described in one of her emails as her personal address, before the forum.

Williams said the invitations should have gone to a separate Google email address listed on her website. Or someone should have reached out to her in person, she said.

Omar Mason and Marie Williams head to Orleans Civil District Court judgeship runoff Omar Mason gained a plurality of the vote in a four-way race Tuesday for an Orleans Parish Civil District Court judgeship, but it was not enou…

"The only thing they did was want to bash me on Facebook," she said. "But you know what, that’s fine. I’m a Christian and I do not care."

Voice of the Experienced also complains that Williams has claimed that she helped start the original VOTE, which began in the 1980s among inmates at the all-male Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola.

“I helped start VOTE,” she wrote on social media.

Norris Henderson, the group’s executive director, denies that Williams has ever had any connection with the group. "I don’t know where she got that from," he said.

“I never said I started the organization,” Williams said in a text message after hearing about the group's denials. Instead, she explained, she helped the organization when it moved from the prison into New Orleans, another claim that Henderson rejects.

The Judicial Campaign Oversight Committee, which received the complaint from Voice of the Experienced, has the power to issue a public statement reprimanding candidates for violating judicial canons.

For Mason, the entire back-and-forth shows that his opponent is ill-suited for the bench. He also points to Williams’ claims that Mason’s supporters have ripped down her campaign signs and followed her in a vehicle near a campaign forum.

Mason said those are signs of desperation. “It’s just far-fetched. She clearly has a tendency to just make things up,” he said. “I don’t think that exhibits good judicial temperament.”

Williams said that while she’s raised complaints about intimidation from Mason’s camp, that is not the focus of her campaign.

“My campaign is grass-roots. Get to the people and not worry about the crap that’s going on,” she said.

The two candidates have strikingly separate income sources for their campaign funds.

+3 FBI looking at secret taping of Orleans Parish judge An FBI spokeswoman acknowledged Tuesday that the agency is looking into a secretly taped conversation last week between Orleans Parish Crimina…

Between Oct. 22 and Nov. 15 alone, Mason raised $80,000 in contributions, many from local lawyers and firms who practice in Civil District Court.

Williams raised nothing over the same period. Her campaign is relying on $60,000 in personal loans from herself, which she has used to buy advertising, including a large electronic billboard near the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

“It’s from personal money. I kind of came into money,” she said. “I’m investing in myself, and that’s the way I feel.”