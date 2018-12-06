A Westwego man was charged by the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s office with a slate of counts stemming from his alleged 12-hour imprisonment and rape of a woman he met online earlier this year.
John Patton, 54, was charged in a bill of information by District Attorney Paul Connick’s office on Nov. 30 with second-degree rape, sexual battery, attempted second-degree rape and false imprisonment while armed with a weapon.
Authorities say Patton met with the woman online and arranged to meet her at a Metairie daiquiri shop on Sept. 7 before changing plans to have her come to his home in Westwego.
The woman said she arrived at Patton's home that night just before 10 p.m. and he lured her down a hallway by saying he wanted her to meet his sister.
There was no one there, however, and Patton allegedly put his hand over her mouth, dragged her into a bedroom and demanded she have sex with him.
The woman told police she agreed out of fear and begged Patton not to hurt her. She said Patton was unable to perform during sex so he ordered her to perform oral sex on him, during which she bit his penis and ran into the living room.
The woman said Patton tried to cut her with a knife, and police said she received wounds on her hands from trying to stop him.
The woman told police she barricaded herself behind a table in the corner of a room while Patton attempted to stab her with another knife.
After about 12 hours, Patton unlocked the door and allowed her to retrieve her possessions and leave. The woman called 911 from a nearby business and was taken to a Metairie.
Patton would not respond to police who came to his home, and after seven hours, they fired tear gas inside and arrested him.
He is being held in the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center in Gretna.
If convicted, Patton faces up to 40 years in prison for the rape charge, up to 20 years for attempted rape, up to 10 years for sexual battery and up to 10 years for false imprisonment while armed.