No one disputes the unsavory past of the prosecution’s witnesses in the murder trial of Rolandus “Ro” Campbell. One man gunned down two brothers in New Orleans East. Two others barged into Uptown restaurants to relieve diners of their wallets and jewelry.
But as the defense and prosecution pitched their closing arguments at a jury in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court on Monday night, they argued furiously about whether those criminals could be believed.
Prosecutors allege that Campbell, 22, took part in the May 11, 2015, killing of Harold Martin in Gentilly, then joined a crew of masked gunmen who broke into a house in Algiers in search of cash and drugs early the next day. A man and a woman inside the house were left with gunshot wounds.
Campbell was behind bars by the time the other members of that robbery ring went on to terrorize Uptown New Orleans with hold-ups at Patois restaurant, Café Atchafalaya and the Monkey Hill bar, prosecutors allege.
Seven of the eight men indicted as part of an alleged robbery conspiracy pleaded guilty. Only Campbell decided to take his chances at a trial. He faces life imprisonment if convicted of second-degree murder and other counts.
An Orleans Parish jury was set to decide his guilt or innocence Monday night.
Defense lawyer Nandi Campbell said there were too many inconsistencies between the statements of the state’s eyewitnesses, almost all of whom had criminal records.
“There is no information at all that says my client murdered Harold Martin, other than the testimony of liars, robbers and thieves,” she said.
Campbell hammered away at the fact that a detective arrested Campbell eight days after beginning her investigation, without any physical evidence connecting him to the killing.
Turning to the prosecution table as she gave her closing statement, Campbell said that a shoddy police investigation was followed by a prosecution that ignored red flags from their witnesses, like the fact that one of them lied during his grand jury testimony.
Campbell also hinted at an alternative suspect in Martin’s death: Jonathan “Lil’ Joe” Evans, who described Martin as a mentor but went on to commit a separate double homicide two weeks later.
Assistant District Attorney Irena Zajickova admitted that the state's eyewitnesses came with "baggage." But she said the jurors should focus on the larger story repeated by those witnesses.
"It’s not easy to decide to cooperate. The rule is 'no snitching,' " she said. "You think about how they corroborate each other, and you think about how they’re corroborated by the other evidence that you’ve seen."
Five days of testimony gave jurors a revealing look at how large-scale gang prosecutions are assembled. They almost always rely on testimony from criminals who receive lighter sentences in exchange for their cooperation.
Dwayne Stevenson, who confessed to taking part in four Uptown robberies, got a 10-year sentence. Jonathan Evans, who said he saw Campbell with an assault rifle just before Martin’s death, got a 20-year sentence despite killing two brothers in a separate incident.
Meanwhile, Jockquaren Van Norman, who testified that he saw Campbell participate in the robbery on Farragut Street in Algiers, received a 25-year sentence for the three Uptown robberies.
The defense team repeatedly assailed the prosecution for calling Van Norman to the stand. He admitted to falsely implicating an enemy of his, Cody Williams, in a March 2014 double homicide in Central City.
Williams spent three years in jail before Van Norman confessed to police — while they were questioning him about the restaurant robberies — that Williams had nothing to do with the killings. Prosecutors dismissed the charges against Williams in June 2017.
“And so you expect these folks to believe that you are correctly identifying and accusing Rolandus Campbell, even though you have falsely accused someone else before?” defense lawyer Sarah Chervinsky asked him.
“That’s the truth,” Van Norman replied.
Campbell’s lawyers suggested an alternate theory of Martin’s killing. Natasha Lawson, a bystander who testified for the defense, said that the shooting started with gunfire coming out of a black SUV, which earlier testimony had established was where Martin traveled with Evans and Damian Crockem.
Lawson acknowledged that her memory was patchy, however. On cross-examination, Assistant District Attorney Alex Calenda also prompted her to admit that she started running away from the scene as soon as she saw a man get out of the SUV with a gun in his hand.
Lawson eventually agreed that she had only assumed that the shooting came from the SUV. She also said she was cowering in a bathtub in a nearby house when most of the gunfire occurred.
“To be truthful, you were pretty scared at that point,” Calenda said.
“Yes,” Lawson said.