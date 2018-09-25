Wayne Higgins, the 78-year-old man accused of shooting his Bonnabel Boulevard neighbor, Lee “Big Lee” Martin, is no longer under house arrest.
Judge Donnie Rowan of 24th Judicial District Court in Gretna ruled on Monday that Higgins can leave his house as long as he is back home by 6 p.m. and stays there until 6 a.m.
Higgins was charged with second-degree murder and faces mandatory life in prison if convicted of shooting Martin in front of the two men's adjacent homes in May.
'We'd hear them yell': Neighbors describe 'Big Lee' Martin, neighbor who allegedly shot him as at odds
Neighbors say Higgins and Martin had feuded for years, and a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s detective testified there is surveillance camera footage of Higgins stepping out of his truck after Martin sprayed water at it and shooting him.
Rowan ordered that Higgins stay away from the crime scene — both homes have been sold since the shooting — unless he is with his attorney. He is currently out on $500,000 bond, and family members testify he suffers from a number of physical ailments, including COPD, emphysema and dizzy spells.
Court documents indicate prosecutors with the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's office objected to the decision.