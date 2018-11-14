A federal judge on Wednesday declared a mistrial for three St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies on trial on civil rights charges after one of them attempted suicide last week.

U.S. District Judge Ivan Lemelle said the trial cannot proceed against Capt. Andre Dominick and there was too much potential prejudice against his two co-defendants if the case against them went forward.

All were accused of civil rights violations stemming from the 2014 death of Nimali Henry, who died while in custody of a blood clot resulting from a rare disorder.

Dominick, 58, remained in intensive care at University Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his chest on Wednesday.

Prosecutors ask to proceed with jail-death trial despite defendant's suicide attempt Federal prosecutors have filed a motion to proceed with the trial of a St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office captain who shot himself last week …

However, his attorney Paul Fleming said that Dominick’s condition had improved to the point where he was breathing on his own and doctors were able to close his chest.

The veteran lawman’s attempt to kill himself on Thursday night threw a long-awaited criminal trial into disarray just as the government was about to close its case.

Over the course of four days, prosecutors had presented evidence that Dominick – the jail’s interim medical director – failed to take action despite warnings from a social worker and Henry herself.

Henry’s disorder, TTP, is usually fatal if left untreated, but she was expected to live a long life on medication, prosecutors said. Instead, she died in an isolation cell on April 1, 2014.

Meanwhile, prosecutors called inmates to show that Deputies Lisa Vaccarella and Debra Becnel ignored signs that Henry’s health was faltering over her 10 days in jail. The government played disturbing video surveillance from the jail which showed Henry struggling to breathe and collapsing on her bunk room’s floor.

Dominick shot himself hours after the jail’s former medical director – a friend of his named Shannon Everhart – testified against him.

Lemelle said the fact that he would need to have Dominick’s mental competence evaluated before he could proceed with the trial weighed heavily in his decision. That process could take weeks or months and he could not ask the jury to wait, he said.

St. Bernard jail official standing trial over inmate's death shoots himself; trial halted The federal trial of three St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies has been halted after one of the defendants apparently shot himself Th…

Speaking in court on Wednesday, Fleming said that while his client had never been diagnosed with any kind of mental illness before the suicide attempt. But Dominick’s daughter had urged him to seek counseling when his wife died before trial, Fleming said. Dominick did not follow her recommendation.

Prosecutors had asked the judge to continue the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Chandra Menon argued that the case against all three defendants could proceed, with Dominick being tried in absentia.

“We may never know” if Dominick suffered from a mental illness before the suicide attempt, Menon said. “But we believe the determinative factor is that it was done with the intent to no longer participate in the trial.”

Even if Lemelle declared a mistrial against Dominick alone, prosecutors hoped to proceed with their case against the other two defendants.

However, defense attorneys for Vaccarella and Becnel said that the defense team had planned a united front against the government before the suicide attempt wreaked havoc. Dominick was even poised to testify, one lawyer said.

Calling the case a “rarity,” Lemelle said he had scoured legal precedent for hints as to how he should proceed.

“I’ve never had a case where anyone involved in the case, let alone a so-called lead defendant, tried to kill himself,” the judge said.

The judge said he declared a mistrial because of the “cumulative effect” of the possibility that jurors would be prejudiced by Dominick’s absence, their common defense, and the probability that Dominick would have testified at trial.

The judge ordered the defense attorneys to prepare for a new trial date of mid- to late-February.

He also revoked Dominick’s bail, citing the fact that he had violated his bail by possessing a firearm.