A Metairie man apprehended while hiding behind a Florida coffee shop in January was sentenced to 30 years in prison after admitting to possessing child pornography, soliciting a minor and failing to renew his registration as a sex offender.
Jason Zeller, 41, pleaded guilty in 24th Judicial District Court in Gretna on Thursday to two counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor, and was sentenced by Judge Michael Mentz to 20 years in prison. He also pleaded guilty to one count of failing to register and was sentenced to 10 years, and the judge ordered them to be served consecutively.
A charge of illegal use of a social networking website was dismissed.
The conviction stems from Zeller's arrest at his home on Pier Avenue in October 2015, when Jefferson Parish deputies found he had been corresponding with a 15-year-old girl on Facebook and had explicit photos of her that he had convinced her to send him. In some photos, she had written messages on her body that he had asked her to, authorities said.
Zeller posted a $75,000 bond but never showed up for a Jan. 4, 2017 hearing. He spent the next two years on the before being captured in Altamonte Springs, Fla., on Jan. 7. He tried to hide when he was approached by U.S. Marshals but surrendered without incident.
Zeller also faces federal charges of possession of child pornography and failure to register based on pictures found in a cellphone he had on him when he was arrested in January. According to filings in the U.S. Middle District of Florida, Zeller told authorities he had been living in the woods for about 18 months. Investigators found 35 images of minors being abused on one of several phones that he had, according to court documents.
A decade ago, Zeller lived in Harahan and was arrested after authorities acting a tip from investigators in New Mexico found 75 images of rape and sexual abuse of children on his home computer. He spent three years in prison beginning in 2010, leading to the failure to register charge.