A March trial date has been postponed indefinitely for Jeff Perilloux, the St. John the Baptist Parish judge who stands accused of groping some of his teenage daughter’s friends.
Dennis Waldron, a retired Orleans Parish judge, ordered the delay to allow time for a pretrial appeal that both sides expect to eventually reach the Louisiana Supreme Court.
Perilloux’s attorney, David Courcelle, is challenging Waldron’s decision in November to allow a jury to view photos and video that purportedly reveal Perilloux’s “lustful disposition” toward teenage girls — in addition to evidence of the charged crimes.
'Lustful' photos, video ruled admissible in trial of St. John judge accused of touching teenage girls
Messages he sent to at least two underage girls present “clear evidence of grooming, motive and intent,” Assistant Attorney General Matthew Derbes has argued.
Waldron agreed to let prosecutors use that evidence to show that the charged offenses against Perilloux are part of a larger pattern.
Perilloux faces three counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and a misdemeanor sexual battery count. He has pleaded not guilty and has “emphatically” denied the allegations brought by Attorney General Jeff Landry's office.
Perilloux, 50, sat quietly in the gallery of a LaPlace courtroom on Tuesday as Waldron set the next court date in the case for May 7. A new trial date is likely to be set then.
The Louisiana Supreme Court suspended Perilloux in July, several weeks after he took a leave of absence in the wake of an Advocate story that revealed a State Police investigation into the first-term judge.
St. John Parish judge accused of sexually assaulting daughter's teen friend; State Police investigating
Perilloux was elected to the 40th Judicial District bench in 2016. He had previously spent 12 years as an assistant district attorney in St. John, also serving as the legal counsel for the parish government.