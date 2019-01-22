A New Orleans attorney filed a lawsuit Tuesday on behalf of two Saints season-ticket holders and "Who Dat Nation," demanding a hearing over the "no call" that ended the team's Super Bowl dreams.

The lawsuit, filed in Orleans Parish Civil District Court, claims the named plaintiffs, Tommy Badeaux and Candis Lambert, and their fellow Saints fans suffered myriad damages when referees failed to call a clear pass-interference penalty that spelled the difference in Sunday's game. It names NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and the league as defendants.

Among the alleged damages:

Past, present and future mental anguish and emotional trauma, "loss of enjoyment of life" and "distrust of the game which has become the National pastime."

The five-page lawsuit sets no dollar figure for that damage, but asks a judge to set a hearing prior to the Super Bowl on Feb. 3.

The lawsuit recounts the horror that unfolded for Saints fans with less than two minutes on the clock in the Mercedez-Benz Superdome. That’s when Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman slammed into Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis as a pass from quarterback Drew Brees headed their way.

The obvious penalty drew no flag from any official on the field. A flag on the play would likely have allowed the Saints either to score a touchdown or run down the clock and kick a game-winning field goal.

The suit notes that Robey-Coleman admitted to the blatant foul, and that Saints coach Sean Payton reported that league officials acknowledged the blunder swiftly after the game – an account the league has not disputed.

“The impact of the non-call is egregious and demands recourse,” states the lawsuit, filed by attorney Frank D'Amico Jr.

“As a direct result of the said incident, plaintiffs herein have been left bereft and with no faith in the National Football league for fairness despite the league’s own rules to correct such errors, along with emotional anguish, monetary loss for ticket holders, who purchases tickets with the presumption of integrity and fairness.”

While the suit doesn't spell out the precise recourse sought, it notes an NFL rule that would allow Goodell to order that the game be replayed, either in its entirety or beginning after the point the offending non-call occurred.

Michael McCann, a legal analyst for Sports Illustrated, wrote Monday that such legal gambits are destined to fail.

McCann argued that the time for Goodell to invoke an NFL rule granting him “sole authority” to rewind a game was before it ended. Asking a judge now to enforce that rule won’t fly in a courtroom, McCann wrote.

“Bad calls and other irregularities (real or perceived) have led to lawsuits from aggrieved players and fans. Those lawsuits have failed,” he wrote. “Courts have consistently enunciated that bad calls are not causes of action for courts to consider.”

The case is assigned to Judge Piper Griffin, who was first elected to the civil court bench in 2001.

