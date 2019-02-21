David Duke's longtime political adviser will follow in the Grand Wizard's footsteps to federal prison, a judge said Thursday.

The judge handed 69-year-old Kenny Knight, the campaign manager for Duke's failed bid for governor in 1991, a five-year prison sentence for running a pill mill operation out of a clinic in New Orleans East.

U.S. District Judge Barry Ashe rejected a request from Knight's attorney to cut the white nationalist a break given his health problems and community support.

Knight's supporters in court included elderly black and Latino men who said he often drives them to doctor's visits.

Knight also pleaded for leniency.

"I didn't want to hurt anybody," he said. "I pray to the Lord to forgive me and my past sins."

Yet Ashe said none of that meant Knight deserved a downward departure from sentencing guidelines, given the fact that he ran a clinic which dispensed opioid pills for cash — and cash alone.

Knight pleaded guilty in January 2017.

Ashe said Knight "played a part, even if it's a small part, in what is a huge crisis in this country."

"The people who aren't in the room are the victims of the opioid crisis. And we haven't even heard from them," Ashe said.

Duke, the Ku Klux Klan leader who threatened to become Louisiana's top officeholder in the early 1990s, received a 15-month prison sentence in 2003 after admitting to tax charges for defrauding followers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.