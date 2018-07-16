The second-to-last defendant charged in the Uptown restaurant robberies and a Gentilly slaying pleaded guilty on Monday, accepting a 39-year sentence under a deal with prosecutors.

Authorities had accused Wesley Davis, 22, of a dizzying array of crimes committed in the spring and summer of 2015, including stick-ups at Uptown fine dining establishments and the separate killing of Harold Martin.

In April, prosecutors offered Davis a 35-year sentence if he and fellow defendant Rolandus Campbell pleaded guilty at the same time. Both men rejected the offer, but with his trial set to begin on Monday, Davis finally folded.

Campbell appears intent to go to trial, however. He sat on a courtroom bench watching as Davis raised his right hand to enter his guilty plea.

Investigators said Davis, Campbell and the other six members of their crew participated in a splashy series of armed robberies that raised alarm in the city's hospitality industry.

Three armed men robbed nine patrons at the Central City bar Purple Rain on May 1, 2015. Then masked robbers burst into the pricey Uptown restaurant Patois on Aug. 20, ordering the startled diners inside to empty their wallets. Robbers followed the same procedure at Atchafalaya restaurant on Sept. 24, then followed that mass hold-up with another one at the tony Monkey Hill bar on Sept. 28.

Business leaders expressed outrage at the robberies and fretted about the Police Department's seeming inability to stop the robberies — or in the case of the Patois hold-up, to even respond in a timely way.

Finally, U.S. marshals and police tracked Davis to a home in Hollygrove on Oct. 28, 2015. With the residence surrounded, he surrendered to a law enforcement robot.

Authorities have divulged few details about how they linked Davis to the crimes. In a pair of indictments they also charged him in the death of Martin, 30, who was found collapsed on a porch in the 2500 block of Mendez Street on May 11, 2015 after an apparent shootout, and in the bloody robbery of a drug dealer in Algiers hours later.

Davis listened as Assistant District Attorney Alex Calenda listed off his crimes in court. Calenda said that if the case had gone to trial, prosecutors would have used a .40-caliber handgun recovered from Davis's backpack to link him to the killing of Martin and the attempted murder of the drug peddler through ballistics.

Prosecutors amended a second-degree murder charge in Martin's death to manslaughter as part of the plea agreement. He also pleaded guilty to carjacking a man's vehicle in New Orleans East. The vehicle was used days later in the Patois armed robbery.

Under the plea deal reached Monday, only some of Davis's convictions are treated as crimes of violence, which means he will begin earning eligibility for good behavior credit after 25 years in prison.

"I believe our plea gives him the ability to be released in a reasonable amount of time," defense attorney Keith Couture said.

Criminal District Court Judge Keva Landrum-Johnson said the trial of Campbell will start Tuesday. It is expected to last two weeks, and it could reveal for the first time how city and federal investigators cracked the Uptown robbery ring.