One thing missing from the lengthy forays inside the the Houston drug trade during the first six days of the Chad Scott trial is violence.

That changed Tuesday morning, when Edwin Martinez, a convicted trafficker who was also a Chad Scott informant, testified about how he took a man to his Houston auto-repair shop and pistol whipped him after that man lost three kilos of heroin. During the beating, Martinez acknowledged, his four-year old daughter slept inside a nearby car. In another tale, Martinez recounted how he put an AR-15 in a man's face and threatened to kill him.

He also detailed how he had wanted to beat the man.

"I wanted him to be duct-taped," Martinez said. "I wanted to scare him."

Scott's attorney, Stephen Garcia, sought to portray Martinez as remorselessly violent.

"You carried the power of life and death in your drug dealing days, did you not?"

"Yes, I did," Martinez said.

Martinez offered the accounts under cross examination from Scott's attorney Stephen Garcia on the sixth day of the former Drug Enforcement Agency special agent, who is facing seven counts of perjury, obstruction of justice and falsification of government records. U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo is presiding over the trial.

Scott is not accused of violent crimes, but the testimony from Martinez shed light on the underworld of narco-traffickers in south Texas, some of whom were sending drugs to Louisiana and points east. Scott and his task force were investigating those traffickers.

Martinez also reiterated his testimony from Monday that his "number one rule" was to make sure that his suppliers and his buyers did not meet so that they would never cut him out of the deals.

That contention is central to the government's case for perjury and obstruction of justice against Scott who, they allege, convinced Martinez's customer, Frederick Brown, to lie in the trial of one of Martinez's suppliers and say that he knew who he was. Brown and the supplier, Jorge Perralta, never met, Martinez said.

Before the jury was brought in for Martinez's continuing testimony, however, Milazzo said she wanted to put some things on the record. She ordered the attorneys and Martinez not to bring up the "deal" he signed with prosecutors in which they agreed to recommend a 70 months prison term for Martinez, who was facing a possible life sentence.

When Martinez mentioned the deal Monday, it appeared to contradict his earlier testimony that the prosecutors trying Scott had not offered him any deals in return for his testimony. That revelation prompted the defense to ask Milazzo to declare a mistrial, which she denied.

But she recessed the trail at lunchtime Monday gave the government's attorneys Monday afternoon to locate any others and provide them to the defense.

Tuesday morning, Milazzo that she believed the document could be harmful to both sides, because it also referenced the wide-ranging investigation into Scott's task force. That information, she implied, could prejudice the jury against Scott. She told the attorneys that if either side brought it up, the entire document would be able to brought in. She suggested that neither side bring it up and she ordered Martinez not to mention it or the phrase "DEA corruption" during his testimony.

After Martinez testified, his attorney, Christopher Edwards, took the stand. Edwards said that news of the investigation into Scott's task force had upset Martinez, who believed that Scott was going to help him get his sentence reduced.

"He looked at Agent Scott as a big brother," Edwards said.

Scott's trial on the seven counts is the first of two trials he will face. His second trial on four other counts is scheduled for November.

