Michael Gaines could never understand why an Orleans Parish judge sentenced his younger brother to a life sentence for nonviolent drug crimes.
He told Emanuel to have faith in the Lord, but secretly, he feared that freedom might never come. On Tuesday, Gaines hooted with joy as he learned his brother will leave prison soon, perhaps in time for Christmas.
“To have my little brother come back home, oh my God!” Gaines said. “I won’t be alone anymore.”
Emanuel Gaines Sr., 48, was one of nine defendants given lighter sentences this week in a whirlwind of activity at Orleans Parish Criminal District Court, as judges raced to implement a recent Louisiana Supreme Court ruling.
The January decision retroactively applied more lenient sentencing laws to defendants convicted of certain drug offenses, or as habitual offenders, in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Yet by some legal interpretations those defendants will have their window for relief close on Wednesday.
By mutual agreement of the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office and the Orleans Public Defenders, judges presided over rapid-fire hearings this week. On Tuesday, courthouse galleries were packed with family members for the 19 defendants up for resentencing, though only six of the cases were actually settled Tuesday.
In its January ruling, the state Supreme Court said inmates sentenced under harsh 1990s laws were eligible for resentencing under a 2001 act that shortened mandatory minimum terms. The ruling affects at least 30 inmates from Orleans Parish, according to the Orleans Public Defenders.
Yet some lawyers believe that when the Legislature tweaked last year’s criminal justice reforms in May, it effectively cut off relief under the Supreme Court ruling. That legal question has yet to be answered by the high court, but the tweaks go into effect on Wednesday.
Stas Moroz, a staff attorney for the Orleans Public Defenders, said his office takes the position that inmates will still be able to seek shorter terms from judges after Wednesday.
“It’s pretty clear that it would be manifestly unfair to change whether you have your life sentence reduced to a lower term based on whether your case got set in July or August,” he said.
Nevertheless, the public defenders decided not to take any chances. They reached an agreement with the District Attorney’s Office to have a flurry of resentencing hearings. Gaines and 13 other defendants have been resentenced to shorter terms since June 19, with most of those hearings taking place in the last week.
The original sentences in some cases seem like time capsules from another era. One man was serving a life term as a habitual offender on a conviction for attempted possession of cocaine. Judge Daryl Derbigny reduced his term to five years, meaning he will be released immediately.
Some defendants had their resentencing hearings reset to August, but Assistant District Attorney Christopher Bowman said the office will not oppose applying the Supreme Court ruling to cases when they come back to court. It’s not clear if the office will take the same position in all cases.
Bowman said the District Attorney’s Office is still seeking to contact the victims of some defendants convicted of crimes of violence.
In a statement, District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro said it will ultimately be up to judges to apply the Supreme Court’s ruling.
“We are working with judges and defense counsel to determine appropriate new sentencing ranges for qualified defendants. It remains entirely up to the judge in each case to impose new sentences within those ranges,” Cannizzaro said.
In many cases so far, prosecutors have readily agreed to have inmates resentenced to terms that will see their immediate release. That attitude won praise from Judge Laurie White, who oversaw the hearing for Gaines and another man on Tuesday.
“It’s the new, improved, gentler District Attorney’s Office,” she told one defendant. “I’m glad you’re not doing a life sentence on a nonviolent offense as a multiple offender.”
Gaines has served 19 years and seven months for a 1999 conviction on two counts of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine. Former District Attorney Harry Connick Sr.’s office used two prior nonviolent offense to have him sentenced to life as a multiple offender.
White, who did not oversee Gaines’ original sentencing, dropped his term from life to 20 years in prison. She said he should receive immediate release, but the state Department of Corrections could hold him for several months more.
In the courtroom gallery, Michael Gaines sat next to the family of another man who also saw a dramatic reduction in his sentence. Arthur Flot, 59, was serving life for a 1997 conviction on theft. White cut his sentence to 20 years, which means he will be released immediately.
Flot’s mother and father, Gloria and Anthony Flot, are 89 and 91 years old. Both in poor health, they said their son’s freedom is a blessing in more ways than one.
“We need help at home,” Gloria Flot said. “Besides the help, we love him.”
Meanwhile, Michael Gaines plans to have his brother Emanuel live with him in Violet upon his release.
Michael said the judge’s ruling was a bittersweet one for his family. His mother had hoped to live long enough to see her son outside prison walls, but she died in March.
Nevertheless, he had high hopes for his brother’s return to freedom. He hopes they will go fishing — as they did before Emanuel’s arrest — and catch up on years of lost time together.
“You know, this really hasn’t sunk in,” he said as he paced the courthouse steps. “I don’t even believe it.”