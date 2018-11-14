An attorney for Cardell Hayes faced skeptical questions from appellate judges on Wednesday, but they did not tip their hands on whether they will overturn the New Orleans man’s conviction in the killing of former New Orleans Saints player Will Smith.

Hayes relative Big Freedia watched as attorney Paul Barker asked the judges to vacate Hayes' convictions on manslaughter and attempted manslaughter in the April 2016 double shooting, which left Smith dead and his wife wounded.

Barker says his client deserves a new trial because the state failed to prove that Hayes was the aggressor in a confrontation on a Lower Garden District Street, there was impermissible evidence about Smith’s good character and a new witness emerged after trial.

Authorities said that Hayes shot Smith eight times, hitting him seven times in the back, after their vehicles collided. Smith's wife Racquel was shot in both legs.

Hayes was a 28-year-old tow truck driver with his own dreams of football stardom when his path crossed Smith's on the night of April 9, 2016. He is now serving a 25-year sentence.

In an oral hearing on Wednesday, Barker faced a panel of state 4th Circuit Court of Appeal Judges Joy Cossich Lobrano, Terri Love and Sandra Cabrina Jenkins. The judges have no timeline to issue a ruling on the appeal.

Hayes was not present, but his trial attorney John Fuller and longtime friend and witness Kevin O’Neal were in the audience.

When Barker said that the state failed to disprove Hayes’ claims that he acted in self defense, Lobrano quickly shot back with a question.

“Where is there any evidence besides the unsupported assertion of your client” that Smith possessed or shot a gun, she asked.

Barker pointed to gunshot residue on Smith’s hands. Although a ballistics expert testified at trial that it was consistent with being the victim of a shooting at close range, Barker argued the odds of that were “slim to none.”

Barker added that he saw evidence that the state’s witnesses who claimed to see Hayes inflame the situation were “offering scripted testimony” from a “rehearsed story.”

The judges also questioned whether Hayes’ trial attorney, John Fuller, raised objections during the trial to the testimony of Deuce McAllister.

Barker says Criminal District Court Judge Camille Buras improperly allowed McAllister to buff up Smith’s good name while denying the defense the opportunity to query him on a domestic incident involving Smith and his wife, Racquel.

However, direct appeals in Louisiana are generally limited to narrow questions about objections that were raised during the course of a trial.

“Is that a no, that you did not object?” Jenkins asked.

Barker responded that Fuller never got the chance to lodge a formal objection because Buras cut him off just as he was about to ask about Smith’s 2010 arrest in Lafayette.

“She kind of knew where he was going with it,” Barker said.

Meanwhile, Orleans Parish Assistant District Attorney Kyle Daly said that Hayes’ story was contradicted by the testimony of 10 witnesses on the scene.

“Not a single eyewitness, including the defendant’s best friend Kevin O’Neal, corroborated the defendant’s self-serving claim,” Daly said. “The physical and scientific evidence proved the defendant’s version of events was a lie.”

Daly also lambasted the idea that an Army veteran living a mile away from the shooting scene, who claimed to hear two guns, would have changed the outcome had he been found before trial.

Barker argued that Michael Burnside’s testimony would have buttressed the defense theory that Smith had a gun before Hayes shot.

Burnside’s testimony at a post-trial hearing was “truly bizarre to say the least,” Daly said, pointing to the vet’s use of profanities.

Two judges also took a quizzical attitude towards Burnside.

“But there was no casing, or any other bullets found on the scene, is that correct?” Lobrano asked.

Love also mused that Burnside was the man who said he did not have “a computer, a watch, or any type of thing” to tell the time of the shooting.

Love said the judges would take the appeal under consideration and issue a ruling “in due course.”