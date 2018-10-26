A federal jury in New Orleans on Friday began deliberating the fates of a father and son charged in a botched 2017 robbery that left an armored truck guard dead in Mid-City. However, the jury recessed for the night before 8 p.m. and will return Monday.

Jerome Kieffer, 25, and Armstead Kieffer, 54, would spend the rest of their lives in prison if convicted of setting off a chain of events that culminated in the May 31, 2017, fatal shooting of James McBride, 33, outside a Campus Federal Credit Union.

McBride was accidentally shot to death by a co-worker, Kearan Dean, who exchanged gunfire with the men trying to rob the Loomis armored truck. The masked robbers eventually fled with no money.

The Kieffers also are charged with a prior heist that netted more than $100,000.

The main witness against them was their former co-defendant, Deltoine Scott, 25, who pleaded guilty, tying all three men to both incidents. In exchange for his testimony, he will have a chance to eventually be released after many years in prison.

U.S. District Judge Ivan Lemelle began giving the jurors their instructions after 5 p.m. Friday, the fifth day of the trial.

Key witness at Loomis guard's murder trial sticks to testimony implicating co-defendants A man who has confessed his role in a deadly 2017 armored truck holdup in New Orleans admitted Thursday that he's missed his daughter since he…

The opposing attorneys laid out vastly different theories in their closing arguments.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Michael McMahon and David Haller reiterated their claim that cellphone records, financial documents and surveillance video support Scott’s testimony that he and Jerome Kieffer robbed more than $100,000 from a Brinks truck outside a 7th Ward bank in 2015 and then tried to stick up a Loomis truck on the day in 2017 when McBride was killed. In each case, he said, they had assistance from Armstead Kieffer.

“This is a serious case. A man died,” Haller said. “But this is not a difficult case to decide.”

However, one of Jerome Kieffer’s court-appointed attorneys, Jason Williams, and one of Armstead Kieffer’s lawyers, John Fuller, delivered an alternate theory: that a down-on-his luck Scott had help both times from someone else, possibly a former Loomis employee he knew or a relative, not from the Kieffers.

When authorities zeroed in on Scott after McBride’s killing, he protected whoever actually helped him by implicating a former prep basketball teammate and his dad, Williams and Fuller argued.

“One family is being protected,” Williams said, referring to Scott’s. “Another is being scapegoated.”

The two sides differed sharply on key pieces of evidence. Investigators used DNA to link a Saints hat found at the scene of the Brinks holdup to Jerome Kieffer, whose father was suspected of providing him and Scott the guns for the job.

But Williams and his co-counsel, Nicole Burdett, established that Scott was living with Armstead Kieffer at the time of that robbery — potentially giving him access to the hat. They also showed that smaller amounts of DNA from two other people went untested.

Additionally, authorities recovered surveillance video showing Armstead Kieffer’s car was only yards away from the Campus Federal Credit Union at the time of the ill-fated Loomis heist. Video showed Jerome Kieffer accompanying Scott to the area. Cellphone records showed the Kieffers were in contact with each other at the time.

Prosecutors contend Armstead cued the start of the ambush of the Loomis truck near Campus Federal’s drive-through ATMs, next to an apartment where Jerome Kieffer lived.

But the Kieffers claimed they both left Campus Federal before the attack, when the father convinced his son by phone not to go through with the robbery.

Investigators tracked Scott down after they stopped his grandfather driving the holdup men’s getaway truck, which was captured on surveillance video. The grandfather said Scott had been driving the truck most of that day, and Scott and the Kieffers were subsequently charged.

Scott pleaded guilty to both armored truck robberies as well as to initially lying to the feds about his whereabouts on the day of McBride’s slaying.

The Kieffers have pleaded not guilty to roles in either holdup. Armstead Kieffer also denied that he lied to a grand jury about where his son was the day McBride was killed and about illegally possessing two pistols.

+2 Survivor of botched N.O. armored truck heist: Friendly fire came after robbers returned For a moment, Kearan Dean felt relief as he watched the masked gunmen run away from the Loomis armored truck that Dean and two co-workers were…