Dwayne Stevenson said he knew the dragnet was closing in on him when his family began receiving grand jury subpoenas to testify about a notorious string of Uptown restaurant robberies in 2015.

Then someone warned his father that Stevenson was looking at hard time for running into restaurants and a bar with a gun and ordering dozens of patrons to fork over their cash. His mother called him, crying.

That was when Stevenson folded. He told his story to police, prosecutors and the grand jury. But just how truthful Stevenson was about his role in the robbery ring, and about a separate home invasion in Algiers, came into question Thursday in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court.

Stevenson, 23, is one of several witnesses testifying at the trial of Rolandus Campbell, a 22-year-old St. Augustine High School graduate accused of taking part in the home invasion and a fatal shooting hours earlier in Gentilly. Campbell faces life in prison if convicted of second-degree murder in the killing of Harold Martin.

Prosecutors have not accused Campbell of taking part in the robberies of the Patois and Atchafalaya restaurants or Monkey Hill bar, all of which came after his arrest in connection with Martin's slaying. But a gun used in the robberies was also used in Martin's killing, and the government hopes to use the word of admitted restaurant robbers like Stevenson to convict Campbell.

While the robberies were brazen attacks on the city’s hospitality industry, Stevenson cut a meek profile in court Thursday. He receded into his blue uniform from Dixon Correctional Institute, where he’s serving a 10-year term, much shorter than the 99-year maximum he once faced for armed robbery.

“I’m really just ready to get out of these handcuffs and get this over with,” he said at one point.

In one- and two-word answers, Stevenson explained how he and a small group of friends robbed the restaurants. Then, as fall 2015 turned into winter, city and federal investigators began circling.

Stevenson said his first alarm came in October 2015, when Wesley Davis was arrested in connection with Martin’s killing. Davis had a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun on him — the gun he used in Martin’s killing, the Algiers home invasion and the Patois stick-up.

“Sooner or later, everything was going to connect,” Stevenson said.

Eventually he gave a statement in January 2016, becoming the “first one through the door,” as Assistant District Attorney Alex Calenda put it. His testimony helped link together all three of the Uptown armed robberies and an earlier raid on the Purple Rain bar on Washington Avenue.

With prodding, Stevenson also told investigators that Davis had admitted killing Martin on May 11, 2015. On that night, Stevenson testified, Davis and Campbell went to an Uptown residence. Stevenson was there, and he invited them to join him in the home invasion in Algiers.

“They couldn’t go back to Gentilly,” Stevenson said, by way of explanation.

Stevenson described barging into the door of a Farragut Street house with Davis, Campbell and three other men who have already pleaded guilty, searching for money and drugs. Stevenson said that when one of the terrified men inside made a run for freedom, the whole group — save Campbell — opened fire and wounded him.

Defense attorney Nandi Campbell, no relation to the defendant, hammered at Stevenson’s credibility for two hours. She noted that he initially lied to police and the grand jury about the involvement of one of his longtime friends in the Atchafalaya holdup. He also glossed over his role in the Algiers burglary.

“They didn’t ask me the first time,” Stevenson said.

At one point, she handed Stevenson a copy of his plea deal, which requires him to tell the truth.

“So what did they say was going to happen to you, for the fact you had lied?” the lawyer asked.

Stevenson just stared at the paper. Campbell asked why the state wasn’t charging him with perjury.

“You’ve done your job, and I hope your lies don’t send a boy to jail for life,” she said.