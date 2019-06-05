A man pleaded guilty to manslaughter and received a 40-year sentence on Wednesday in the horrific burning death of a fellow homeless man behind a shuttered grocery store in Gentilly Woods last year.

Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's office said that David Klein, 53, averted a murder trial set for later this month by entering the guilty plea.

The plea and 40-year sentence imposed by Criminal District Judge Tracey Flemings-Davillier were approved by the parents of victim Henry Dunaway, Cannizzaro’s office said.

Dunaway, 23, considered Klein a friend. Police said surveillance video from the area showed Klein fleeing as flames erupted from where Klein’s body was found.

Klein admitted to putting a cardboard box over Dunaway as he slept in the rear loading dock of the vacant Winn-Dixie building in the 4600 block of Chef Menteur Highway on Feb. 23, 2018, but told cops, “I didn’t do it.”

The coroner said Dunaway died of “thermal injuries.” Authorities have never revealed a motive for the slaying.

In an interview last year, Dunaway’s mother said the Baton Rouge native suffered from mental health problems and alcoholism. He panhandled and played guitar for tips, and hoped to put together a band for more stable income. Dunaway said she hoped her son’s death would be a wake-up call for others to seek help.

Cannizzaro said he was satisfied with the outcome of the case.

"This was a particularly cruel and vicious killing of a person who was sleeping and basically defenseless," Cannizzaro said in a statement. "I am pleased that we were able to bring Mr. Dunaway's killer to justice with an outcome tantamount to a life sentence, while sparing his family the trauma and uncertainty that would accompany a jury trial."

Assistant District Attorney Jason Napoli prosecuted the case. Klein was represented by Sean Collins, a staff attorney for the Orleans Public Defenders.

Klein has been in custody since the day of Dunaway’s death. He would have faced life imprisonment if convicted as charged with second-degree murder.