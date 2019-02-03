Tony LeMon, who served a stint as first assistant in 22nd Judicial District Attorney Warren Montgomery's office, knows larceny when he sees it, but the Saints fan and lawyer, who is now in private practice, is going after the NFL for the missed-call debacle.

LeMon filed a suit in Orleans Parish Civil District Court on Friday against the NFL alleging fraud, unjust enrichment and "detrimental reliance," a term used for forcing someone to perform their obligations under a contract.

Any damages would go to local charities, he said, and the suit stipulates damages are to be under $75,000. That ceiling prevents any effort to move the suit to federal court, he said.

Alleging fraud "can eliminate many of the NFL's technical defenses for a dismissal," LeMon said.

A self-professed Saints superfan, LeMon said he wants answers under oath in depositions of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and the referees in the NFC championship game the Saints lost to the Rams. "The Who Dat Nation wants to have someone pull back the curtain," he said.

LeMon, who has a room in his house devoted entirely to the Saints and has marched in parades as a superfan, admits that going up against a multibillion-dollar entity is "a little scary," but his passion for the Saints compels him to pursue the matter.

He's also angry that Goodell hasn't apologized for the obvious error by the game officials.

"We have been an incredibly loyal fan base to the NFL ... and we deserve better," he said.

