A New Orleans jury acquitted a teenager who was accused of stealing a woman’s car at gunpoint after a two-day trial last week.

Jermaine Jones, who turned 17 this month, was found not guilty on Thursday in the January robbery of a woman who was visiting a friend in the 2500 block of Peniston Street in Uptown New Orleans.

Jones was 16 at the time, but District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office elected to try him as an adult. He faced 10 to 99 years in prison.

Police said the victim, 25, identified Jones as the youth who pointed a gun in her face and demanded her keys about 6 p.m. on Jan. 16. Two other men were with the robber, the victim said. All three fled the location in the woman’s 2009 Volvo S40, police said.

However, at a trial before Criminal District Court Judge Benedict Willard, Jones’ attorney said the woman’s identification was not as clear-cut as police made it out to be.

New Orleans DA, criminal court and cops make budget pitches to council New Orleans criminal justice system leaders are in line for a boost in funding next year under the budget proposed by Mayor LaToya Cantrell, b…

Defense attorney Gregory Carter pointed to the language the woman used when she fingered Jones in a photo lineup, which he described as equivocal.

The woman wrote that Jones “looks like the criminal” who held her up.

“Out of my memory, this figure matches many of these key features I do recall while being robbed at gunpoint,” the woman wrote, noting his hair style and facial features.

She added that her assailant wore a hooded sweatshirt during the nighttime robbery.

Carter said there was no physical or forensic evidence against his client. The jury came back with the acquittal in under a half-hour, the quickest verdict he’s ever seen, Carter said.

In an interview after the verdict, Carter criticized prosecutors’ decision to try his client as an adult.

Carter said his client “desperately” hoped to return to G.W. Carver High School during his 10-month incarceration.

“It’s infuriating for me because he was 16. He never should have been in this building in the first place,” Carter said. “As a citizen, I’m offended. That could have been my child, or my little brother.”

Cannizzaro’s transfers of youths to the adult system has been a constant source of tension between him and his critics. At a New Orleans City Council budget hearing last week, he defended his practices, saying that he only transferred about half of eligible juveniles.

The District Attorney’s Office declined to comment on the verdict. Assistant District Attorneys Zach Grate and Brandon Brisco prosecuted the case.

Grace Notes: Jason Williams' DA bid promises a discussion about big issues It’s been a long-running open secret that New Orleans City Councilman Jason Williams is eying a run for district attorney in 2020.