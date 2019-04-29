The manager of a luxury condominium complex on Gretna’s riverfront is set to plead guilty next month to a federal tax case stemming from a parallel investigation into her former tenant, Jefferson Parish Councilman Chris Roberts.

Patricia Hargis, 70, pleaded not guilty last week in front of U.S. District Judge Mary Ann Vial Lemmon in New Orleans to a bill of information charging her with a single count of understating her income on her 2015 tax return. But Hargis is due to appear May 23 at a rearraignment hearing, where defendants typically reverse not-guilty pleas as a part of a deal with prosecutors, according to a notice filed Friday.

Hargis' attorney, Ralph Capitelli, confirmed his client intended to plead guilty as part of a plea deal but said he couldn't discuss the terms extended to her as part of the pact at this point.

Meanwhile, Roberts hasn’t been accused of wrongdoing nearly two years after federal investigators subpoenaed his tax records, and he has repeatedly predicted that probe would yield no incriminating evidence against him.

Hargis and her records fell under scrutiny because she managed the Riverview at Gretna complex in the 500 block of First Street, where Roberts lived at the time the federal probe into him surfaced. In her position at the complex overlooking the Mississippi River, Hargis collected rent from Roberts, who has since moved out.

Defendants who are charged in a bill of information – rather than in a grand jury indictment – generally must agree to cooperate with the feds, and it is likely Hargis will be questioned about her dealings with Roberts.

Yet both Roberts and people connected to Hargis, who’s also operated a local bingo hall, have long maintained that the pair’s dealings were above board.

Hargis would likely face prison time and a fine if U.S. Attorney Peter Strasser’s office were to take her to trial and win a conviction.