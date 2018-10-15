Two years ago, a New Orleans man had a plea deal in hand that would let him avoid life imprisonment as a habitual offender as long as he showed up for a sentencing date.
But Kyron Theophile, who said he wanted out of jail so he could be present for his child’s birth, never went back to court for his sentencing in a domestic violence case.
And his legal predicament grew even more dire when he was arrested for a fatal shooting later that year.
After his December 2016 arrest, Theophile, 32, faced the prospect of going to prison for life as either a habitual offender or a convicted murderer.
Instead, Theophile entered into a plea agreement on Monday that will see him sentenced to 25 years in prison on his original charges and a manslaughter charge in the New Orleans East killing.
Ad hoc Criminal District Court Judge Dennis Waldron, who is handling only the domestic violence case, said sentencing Theophile to prison for life as a habitual offender for that case alone would have been “tough,” but that he was prepared to do so.
“All of the emphasis that was placed on the birth of a little child … now he forfeits a large period of time that he could have been physically present in the child’s life,” Waldron said. “That’s the humanness of this, and that can’t escape me.”
Theophile, who has a thick rap sheet, was initially charged with domestic abuse battery involving strangulation, domestic abuse battery and simple assault in April 2016. With three recent felony convictions, he faced life imprisonment.
By July of that year, he and his lawyer had hammered out a plea deal with the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office. Theophile would plead guilty as charged, and prosecutors would not treat him as a habitual offender. He likely would have been sentenced to just a few years.
But Theophile had one request of Criminal District Court Judge Byron C. Williams: He wanted to be let out ahead of his sentencing so he could be present for his child’s birth.
The judge delayed Theophile’s sentencing date by two months, but he also issued a warning, according to the court record. A failure to appear, Williams said, would make Theophile “subject to the maximum sentence.”
For whatever reason, Theophile did not return to court on Sept. 12, 2016. He missed another sentencing date the week after that. Williams issued a warrant for his arrest.
Theophile was still on the loose on Dec. 2, 2016, when Gerard Avant was found dead on the front porch of a home on Forest Glen Road. The 54-year-old man had been shot multiple times. Later that month, police arrested Theophile on a second-degree murder count.
Since then, prosecutors have sought to use Theophile's previous convictions to raise the penalty against him in the domestic violence case. If they succeeded, they could have put Theophile away for life without having to try him in the murder case.
Theophile’s defense attorney, Leon Roché of the Orleans Public Defenders, argued that prosecutors should honor the original deal. He cited comments by an assistant district attorney at one hearing that prosecutors would not seek to stack up those earlier convictions by filing what is known as a multiple bill.
However, Assistant District Attorney Jason Napoli said the other prosecutor was not familiar with the pending murder case.
At the time of the plea deal on Monday, Roché was appealing Waldron’s approval of the multiple bill to the Louisiana Supreme Court.
Theophile is set to enter a formal plea of guilty to manslaughter in Avant’s killing in Judge Robin Pittman’s courtroom on Oct. 22.
As Waldron was explaining the case in court on Monday, he turned to the other defendants in the dock with a piece of advice for anyone else released ahead of sentencing.
“Please come back,” Waldron said.