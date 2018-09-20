Troy Varnado, who is accused of acting in concert with Thayon Samson in the 2015 slaying of Lindsay Nichols, was found guilty Wednesday night of second-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping and obstruction of justice.

Varnado, 30, will receive a mandatory lifetime prison term when judge Robin Pittman sentences him Oct. 30, according to the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office.

Varnado's conviction closely follows that of co-defendant Thayon Samson, who pleaded guilty to an amended charge of manslaughter on Sept. 7 in exchange for a flat 40-year sentence. Samson's plea agreement, approved by the judge and Nichols' family, also saw him plead guilty to second-degree kidnapping, obstruction of justice and solicitation for murder.

Prosecutors allege that after a night out at clubs in New Orleans East, Nichols went with Samson to his apartment near Chef Menteur Highway and Downman Road. Samson also invited over Varnado, who became enraged when Nichols would not have sex with him as well, prosecutors said.

Nichols, a young mother from Des Allemands, dashed out of the apartment in her underwear and made a frantic 911 call for help about 4:45 a.m. Her body was found hours later in the trunk of her burning car miles away on Michoud Boulevard.

Assistant District Attorneys Jason Napoli and Tiffany Tucker prosecuted the case.

