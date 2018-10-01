A New Orleans judge last week erased the life sentence of a woman who was convicted of aggravated burglary, but she is still set to serve several more years in prison.

Ad hoc Judge Jerome Winsberg dropped Michelle Allen’s life term to 30 years as a result of a major state Supreme Court decision that has led to a wave of sentence reductions in Orleans Parish.

Allen, 50, has served 22 years so far for a string of burglaries across Mid-City. When she was arrested in September 1996, prosecutors painted her as a heartless criminal who broke into her elderly victims’ homes to steal, sometimes pistol-whipping them for valuables. She was convicted of five counts of aggravated burglary and one count of burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

But at her resentencing Friday, a defense attorney talked about a different Michelle Allen, one who had struggled with addiction and abuse but made the most of her two decades in prison.

Stas Moroz, a staff attorney for the Orleans Public Defenders, said that at the time of her crime spree, Allen was addicted to drugs, the victim of an abusive boyfriend and the recent mother of a stillborn child.

Since her conviction, she has completed her GED, learned photography and transformed herself into a passionate actor.

Allen performed in a 2012 production of "The Life of Jesus Christ” in the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, which was featured on NPR.

“We’re so proud of our sister, because she could have literally lost her mind while she was in there,” Allen's sister Jennifer Ducre said. “She’s just like a totally different person now. She put all her faith in God, knowing that she was going to get out of there.”

With three of Allen’s sisters and her son watching on, Winsberg said he would lower Allen’s sentence even more if he were not hamstrung by the state’s habitual offender law.

“Miss Allen, if the court could do better for you, it would. But the minimum sentence you can receive at this time is 30 years,” he said.

Allen's case illustrates how judges can go only so far under the terms of the January Supreme Court decision that allowed for resentencings.

Allen was sentenced under the state's habitual offender law due to her prior felony convictions at the time of her burglary trial. Former Criminal District Court Judge Julian Parker sent a statement by sentencing Allen to six consecutive life terms — although her sentence was later reduced to a single life term on appeal.

The Louisiana Legislature reduced penalties under the habitual offender law in 2001, and the state Supreme Court allowed district judges to impose the lower sentences retroactively in January.

So far, the Orleans Public Defenders has handled resentencings for 17 people who were serving time under the harsher laws of the 1990s. Some were serving life terms as habitual offenders on minor crimes like cocaine possession.

Allen's relatives said the resentencing came about a month after they had a personal meeting with Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro to discuss the case.

After the hearing, Allen’s relatives thanked Assistant District Attorney Chris Bowman for raising no objection to the lower sentence.

Relatives said they felt a rush of relief that Allen is no longer destined to die in prison. However, they hope to find a way to free her before 2026.

Moroz said he plans to file a motion arguing that Allen’s 30-year sentence is still excessive. Bowman did not indicate how the District Attorney’s Office will respond.

Ducre said the family still believes Allen will be coming home soon. She plans to live in Denham Springs and participate in a re-entry program.

