Chad Scott was either a dirty cop who used his badge to get what he wanted or an aggressive narcotics agent who put major drug traffickers in jail and should be commended for his zeal, attorneys argued in dueling opening statements Tuesday on the first day of Scott's trial on obstruction of justice, perjury and records falsification charges.
"He abused his power by lying, cheating and manipulating," Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Duree told jurors in an opening statement detailing the government's case.
He alleged that Scott, a career law enforcement officer, forced drug trafficker-turned-informant Frederick Brown to buy him a truck, among other crimes.
"Agents can't strong-arm dealers into buying them trucks," Duree told the jury in U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo's courtroom. "But that's exactly what Agent Scott did. He lied; he lied repeatedly."
The truck is at the heart of the two charges of falsification of government records that Scott faces in what is the first of two corruption trials. In the current trial, he also faces three counts of obstruction of justice and two counts of perjury relating to the case of Jorge Perralta, another accused drug trafficker.
A second trial on separate counts is expected to begin in October.
Scott is accused of lying during testimony in hearings in the Perralta case and of coaching Brown to lie about whether Perralta had been present at drug transactions Brown had conducted.
"Scott was a man with power. Power over people's liberty, power over people's assets," Duree concluded. "We will prove that he abused his power."
Scott's attorney, Matt Coman, sought to poke holes in the government's case, questioning the reliability of drug dealers as witnesses.
He told the jury to make note of how the witnesses arrive in the courtroom. Several of them, including Karl Newman, a member of Scott's drug task force; Brown; and Edwin Martinez, another drug trafficker, will arrive in the custody of U.S. marshals as prisoners, he said.
Each of them, Coman added, stands to gain from testifying against Scott.
"They faced life sentences unless they gave the government what they wanted," Coman said, noting that each of them could receive a significant sentence reduction because of their testimony.
Coman directed particular scorn at Newman, who he said was recorded in jailhouse phone calls saying that he was going to tell the government what they wanted to hear "whether it's true or not."
Scott, on the other hand, has been a law enforcement officer for more than 20 years. "He is an asset," Coman said, adding that the only possible conclusion was that he should be found not guilty.
Tuesday's opening arguments mark the culmination of an investigation that began three years ago, when state and federal law enforcement began looking into the task force Scott led out of the New Orleans office of the Drug Enforcement Administration. That task force, which made most of its busts along the busy Interstate 12 corridor on the north shore, was suspected of stealing drugs and money from suspects.
Within the first two months, two members of the task force, Johnny Domingue and Newman, had been arrested. Both would eventually plead guilty to federal charges and agree to cooperate with prosecutors.
Fallout from the case has spread to more than a dozen federal prosecutions that Scott investigated. Perralta had his charges dropped after he was convicted. Another man, Ryan Binner, who was convicted of drug counts, also had his charges dropped and was allowed to go home. In other cases, defendants were allowed to plead to greatly reduced charges.
After the opening statements, two witnesses were called in quick succession, providing technical confirmation that the forms Scott filed for the truck seizure were legitimate.
A third witness, DEA Supervisory Agent Angela Von Trytek, said that agents are not permitted to socialize with confidential informants and that DEA policy requires a second agent to be present when meetings are held with such informants.
Scott sat attentively during the day's arguments and witness testimony, frequently conferring with his attorneys at the defense table.
The case has attracted attention at the highest levels of the U.S. Justice Department. It's being prosecuted not by attorneys from the local U.S. Attorney's Office, where many of the attorneys had a relationship with Scott, but by special prosecutors from Department of Justice headquarters.
The trial is expected to last two weeks. Scott faces 10-year sentences on each of the obstruction counts and five years on each of the perjury counts if he is convicted, though federal sentencing guidelines would likely make his sentence much shorter.