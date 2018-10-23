A federal judge has dismissed a civil rights lawsuit filed by the family of a mentally ill black man who was shot and killed by a Kenner Police Department SWAT officer in front of the man's home last year.

U.S. District Judge Sarah Vance ruled Monday that Armond Jairon Brown’s family cannot prove Officer Michael Romano violated Brown's rights in the January 2017 shooting, which led to renewed protests this year during the debate over Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn’s brief ban on buying Nike athletic gear for local playgrounds.

Witnesses had different memories about how far Brown was from police as he advanced with a knife in each hand and whether a gate protected the officers, but Vance said Romano reasonably could have believed his fellow cops were in danger.

Vance, who was appointed to the court by President Bill Clinton, dismissed the case without allowing it to proceed to trial.

Legal precedent is clear, she said, “that it is not unreasonable for an officer to fear for his safety or the safety of others when the victim is wielding a knife, refusing to comply with demands, and advancing to within ten feet of the officer or others.”

Brown’s family can appeal Vance’s decision or file a new lawsuit in state court. But her ruling could also spell the end of the challenge to a shooting that left an anguished family questioning how police respond to the mentally ill.

Brown, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, was killed on Jan. 23, 2017. His brother had called 911 that morning to report that Brown, 25, was “swinging a knife” at him as the brother tried to enter their house in the 300 block of Webster Street.

As the brother obtained an emergency order for protective custody from the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office, police arrived at the house.

Officials said that during a lengthy standoff, Brown refused their repeated requests to surrender. They said he failed to comply even after police hit him with nonlethal "sponge" rounds and Taser fire.

Finally, officers shot a tear gas round into the house. As Brown fled outside, he approached two officers standing near a gateway at the end of a footpath in front of the house.

Brown had a knife with a serrated, 7-inch blade in one hand and a knife with a stainless steel, 5-inch blade in the other hand. Police said he was shouting Bible verses as he approached the two officers at the gate.

Romano, who was standing to Brown’s right with a rifle, fired as Brown walked down the footpath. Brown died of three gunshot wounds.

There were different accounts as to how close Brown was to the two officers by the gate. One cop claimed Brown was “within an arm’s reach,” while a neighbor said Brown was 10 feet back.

+8 Protesters blast Kenner mayor at first City Council meeting since now-rescinded Nike ban Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn may have rescinded his ban on booster clubs affiliated with the city's parks purchasing Nike gear, but its impact is sti…

Witnesses were also split on whether the gate could be locked to protect the officers. Brown’s father said it could be locked, while Romano said it could not.

Vance’s decision didn't hinge on either of those factual questions, she said. Nor did it matter that witnesses agreed Brown wasn't holding the knives over his head or making a stabbing motion.

Far more important, Vance said, was the fact that even Brown’s own brother testified that he was holding two knives, advancing on the officers and refusing to comply with their commands.

“Under these circumstances, it is not the case that every reasonable officer would have understood that Officer Romano’s use of deadly force was objectively unreasonable and in violation of clearly established law,” Vance wrote, referring to the high bar the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has set for finding constitutional violations in police actions.

The broader question of whether Kenner police aggravated the situation by surrounding the house and using nonlethal weapons was irrelevant, Vance said.

Under 5th Circuit precedents, she said, only Romano’s perceptions and actions mattered. His awareness of Brown’s mental instability was relevant, “but the Kenner police officers’ other actions preceding the use of deadly force are not.”

Vance’s ruling did not address the racial dimensions of the case, which were on display in September during the protests over Zahn’s order banning booster clubs connected to the city’s parks and playgrounds from purchasing any Nike products.

Zahn acted in response to a Nike ad campaign featuring former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who said he knelt during the national anthem before games to protest the killings of black people by police.

At a City Council hearing after Zahn rescinded the ban, protesters wore shirts featuring pictures of Brown.

An attorney for Brown’s family did not respond to a question about whether they would appeal Vance’s decision.

Kenner Police Chief Michael Glaser said he was “confident” from the start that the judge would dismiss the lawsuit. He declined to comment further.

