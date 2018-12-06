One of three youths arrested in connection with the shocking killing of a pastor’s wife during a carjacking was the 14-year-old younger brother of another suspect, a prosecutor said Wednesday.
Assistant District Attorney Lisa Schneider also said the brothers had been arrested together before in a previous armed robbery case.
The boy did not appear in court for the hearing in front of Orleans Parish Juvenile Court Judge Mark Doherty, but he is apparently in custody at the Youth Study Center.
Police said they arrested the boy, his 17-year-old brother Jontrell and 18-year-old Edwin Cottrell in the killing of Jeannot Plessy, 47, who died when her vehicle was backed over her during a carjacking in Gentilly on the night of Nov. 27.
Investigators say the older Robinson confessed to stealing Plessy’s car and running over her. He said that his younger brother, Cottrell and a girl were riding in a stolen Toyota Sienna when they ambushed Plessy in the 2400 block of Prentiss Avenue.
It’s not clear whether police believe the younger Robinson played an active role in the carjacking. He was booked as a principal to second-degree murder, and prosecutors have yet to announce whether they will accept the charge.
Jontrell Robinson and Cottrell remained in custody in lieu of $600,000 bail each on Thursday.