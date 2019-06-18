Gloria Glass was inside a Lower Garden District apartment in 2013 when two gunmen burst in, ordered her to fill a garbage bag with her drug-dealing boyfriend’s luxury goods and forced her into the bathroom, she said in a New Orleans courtroom Tuesday.

Then she heard a gunshot.

After waiting for what felt like an eternity, she emerged to discover her boyfriend’s neighbor, Ahmad Sheppard, dead.

Glass could not identify her assailants from photo lineups. But a prosecutor told an Orleans Parish jury during an opening statement that one of the robbers left DNA on a glove in the apartment.

Travis Cochran, 31, the man whose DNA came back as a likely match, is standing trial in Criminal District Court on counts of second-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping and armed robbery with a firearm. He is accused of killing Sheppard, a Houston native who moved to New Orleans the year after Hurricane Katrina and became a DJ at a Bourbon Street strip club.

The death of Sheppard, 33, who was described by neighbors as peaceful and well-liked, on the night of June 14, 2013, mystified neighbors in the 2000 block of Prytania Street.

Authorities have never revealed what they suspect was the motive for the killing. But during her opening statement Tuesday, Assistant District Attorney Fran Bridges said that it came during a violent home invasion that started on the other side of the double-shotgun house from where Sheppard lived.

William Shelby, Sheppard’s neighbor who shared the house with him, heard men pounding on his door. They claimed they were police with a search warrant.

Shelby made large amounts of money selling marijuana, according to his girlfriend, Glass. When the pounding started, he ran to the back of the house to alert Glass, who was there studying for her classes to become a teacher. Glass said that Shelby handed her some of his weed and fled, leaving her there alone.

Glass herself went out the back door and got into her car. But the robbers stopped her before she could leave and forced her back inside, she said.

Glass occasionally glanced at the defense table where Cochran sat in Judge Ben Willard's courtroom as she narrated what happened next.

“I’m thinking I’m about to die this night,” she said. “I’m really just complying, trying to stay present, trying to stay in the moment so I can keep my life.”

On the robbers’ orders, Glass filled a garbage bag with Shelby’s pricey Gucci and Louis Vuitton goods. Then one of the robbers marched Sheppard into Shelby’s half of the house.

Sheppard’s hands had been bound with string and electrical tape. He was wearing only his underwear, Glass said. She added that she got the sense that he knew his attackers. She said the robbers pistol-whipped Sheppard before they ordered her into a bathroom and she heard the gunshot.

“I was just shocked and nervous, thinking that they were going to come back for me,” Glass said. “Just praying that I could be able to get out of the house.”

Eventually, Glass left the bathroom and found Sheppard’s body. Then she walked to the French Quarter to a place where she worked. The first 911 call about the killing came from her boyfriend, Shelby, when he returned to the house.

Glass acknowledged Tuesday that she initially lied to police, glossing over that Shelby was inside the house and handed her marijuana before he ran.

Meanwhile, Cochran’s defense attorney, Kevin Boshea, emphasized in his opening statement and during questioning that Glass neither saw the shooting nor identified the robbers. He placed picture after picture from the Police Department’s photo lineups in front of Glass to confirm that.

Boshea also said that police had alternatively described the glove they collected from the apartment as black or brown. He told the jury that no DNA was recovered from inside the glove and urged them to follow the testimony about the glove closely.

Cochran told police in an interview before his arrest that he never entered the apartment. A year later, police in Georgia arrested him on a murder warrant. He has been in custody since his October 2014 arrest.

“If (Cochran) is convicted, he dies at Angola. He never gets out alive,” Boshea said. “You’re going to find out a lot about the glove. At the end of the day, you’re not going to be sure which glove is what.”